Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Pressure builds to reopen
The governors of the EE. USA They are moving forward with plans to reopen the economies of their states, even as public health experts say the country lacks the necessary testing capacity to track and limit the spread of the coronavirus.
President Trump resumed his daily coronavirus briefings on Monday with a vote to "double,quot; the number of tests, after previously saying that the test levels were "completely sufficient to start opening the country." About 1.6 percent of the population has been screened.
In other developments:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention He expanded his list of possible virus symptoms to include: chills, repeated tremors with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
Researchers from Oxford University in England are preparing a test of the coronavirus vaccine involving more than 6,000 people by the end of May. If the vaccine is effective, scientists said the first doses could be available by September.
Dr. Lorna Breen, one of the best emergency doctors at a Manhattan hospital who treated many coronavirus patients, died of suicide on Sunday, her father and police said.
New York became the first state to cancel its Democratic presidential primary elections, which had been scheduled for June 23. Officials called it "essentially a beauty pageant,quot; that the state could not afford during the pandemic, a decision that was criticized by the campaign by Senator Bernie Sanders and his progressive supporters.
The Red Cross in China is funded and led by the Communist Party, sometimes facing the group's goal of helping people against the party's interests in maintaining control.
The greeting card aisle offers a snapshot of the cost of the virus: Retailers are struggling to meet the demand for sympathy cards.
Chaos for small businesses seeking loans
An online application portal for a program to help American businesses affected by the pandemic it crashed minutes after opening on Monday. He remained inaccessible for much of the day.
This was the second time in a month that the relief effort, the Paycheck Protection Program, has encountered problems. After $ 342 billion in seed funding was exhausted in less than two weeks, Congress approved an additional $ 310 billion.
The government agency that administers the program, the Small Business Administration, said in a message to lenders that "unprecedented demand,quot; was slowing down the portal's response.
Another angle: As companies lay off millions of employees, some appear to be capitalizing on the crisis to target people who are or expect to join unions, according to interviews with more than two dozen workers, labor activists, and employment attorneys.
Parental stress of remote learning
With teachers relegated to computer screens, parents have been pressured into the emergency service as educators while trying to do their own work. Some find it a little too much.
Laura Landgreen, a teacher in Denver, always thought it strange that she didn't go to her two children's school. She no longer finds it strange.
"My first grader, we would kill ourselves," he said. "He's fine at school, but here he has a crisis every three seconds."
The Marines' Battle for Identity
While other branches of the military now commonly place men and women in the same platoons on training ground, the Marine Corps has long resisted that approach, a force that is considered the toughest in the nation.
New fiction of Simone de Beauvoir: A novel abandoned by the author, who died in 1986, is based on a childhood relationship that shaped her views on gender inequality and sexism. The book will be released in France this fall and in the United States next year.
Snapshot: Above, scavengers in Indonesia who make a living picking up plastic, metal and even bones from one of the world's largest landfills face additional misery as the global economic slowdown closes recycling centers.
Night comedy: After President Trump attempted to portray the comments in a recent briefing on coronaviruses as sarcasm, Seth Meyers said, "If there's one thing people want from leadership during a pandemic, it's sarcasm, and that was me, using sarcasm."
What we are reading: This essay in The Paris Review on loneliness and writing. "Towards the end of his life, Jean-Jacques Rousseau sought to leave society," writes Kathleen Flynn, editor of our Upshot team. "Gavin McCrea, one of my favorite novelists, looks at how this experiment went wrong, and yet it was a tremendous success."
Listens: With Broadway closed, Ben Brantley recommends "Take me to the world, "a celebration for Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday. And that's how the cast of,quot; Sing Street "put on a show from home.
How social distancing became the strategy
Until a vaccine or some other treatment is found, maintaining the distance between people is one of the best tools to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The idea is medieval, but the modern form owes much to former President George W. Bush, some dedicated researchers, and a scientific project by a 14-year-old girl.
What was the origin of this story?
I worked on a previous article about the failures of the Trump administration's response. And I was communicating with the scientists who alerted us to what we know as Red Dawn emails. In the process of meeting some of them, I learned about the Bush administration's urgent focus on the likelihood of a pandemic.
What were the lessons of the 1918 flu?
Different teams of researchers compared the toll in St. Louis, which moved relatively fast to close schools, churches, theaters, salons, sporting events, and other public gathering places, to the toll in Philadelphia. That city was brought forward in September 1918 with a long-planned parade to promote ties of war that drew hundreds of thousands of spectators. The difference was shown in the death tolls. "Time matters," said one researcher.
How did the scientific project of a 14-year-old girl play in this story?
He was fascinated by social media and how it worked. And her father was a super advanced scientist in New Mexico. He did a class project where he built a social media computer model at his Albuquerque high school. His father took advantage of his work, and together they discussed what effect the breakdown of school networks would have on the elimination of a contagious disease.
The result was surprising. When schools closed in a hypothetical city of 10,000 people, only 500 people became ill. If they remained open, half the population would be infected.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Chris
