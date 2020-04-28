Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

In other developments:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention He expanded his list of possible virus symptoms to include: chills, repeated tremors with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Researchers from Oxford University in England are preparing a test of the coronavirus vaccine involving more than 6,000 people by the end of May. If the vaccine is effective, scientists said the first doses could be available by September.

Dr. Lorna Breen, one of the best emergency doctors at a Manhattan hospital who treated many coronavirus patients, died of suicide on Sunday, her father and police said.

New York became the first state to cancel its Democratic presidential primary elections, which had been scheduled for June 23. Officials called it "essentially a beauty pageant,quot; that the state could not afford during the pandemic, a decision that was criticized by the campaign by Senator Bernie Sanders and his progressive supporters.

The Red Cross in China is funded and led by the Communist Party, sometimes facing the group's goal of helping people against the party's interests in maintaining control.

The greeting card aisle offers a snapshot of the cost of the virus: Retailers are struggling to meet the demand for sympathy cards.

