Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

While most research teams have started small clinical trials on a few hundred patients, scientists at the university's Jenner Institute are slated to test their new coronavirus vaccine on more than 6,000 people by the end of May.
The institute had an initial advantage, as it had shown that similar inoculations did not harm humans. If the vaccine is effective and approved by regulators, scientists say, the first doses may be available by September.
Details: Six rhesus macaque monkeys inoculated with the Oxford vaccine and exposed to the virus were healthy 28 days later. The exposure had constantly sickened other monkeys in the lab, a promising sign, though not guaranteed.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain He returned to work on Monday and said the country was "beginning to change course," but gave no indication of when or how the country's blockade would be lifted.
Oil prices plummeted again on Monday, with the US benchmark rising to $ 10 a barrel amid fears of a global oil glut that continued to weigh on the markets.
Airbus, one of the largest manufacturers in the world, issued a warning on Monday that it could close business because orders for its planes were deferred.
France's government is facing backlash for rushing to vote on its plan to reopen the country today, which includes measures to digitally track people.
Germany made face masks mandatory for those using public transport and in most stores starting Monday, and Switzerland allowed the reopening of a limited number of companies.
Afghanistan said it would release 12,000 prisoners, in addition to the 10,000 already released, as the pandemic spreads across the country and prisons remain overcrowded.
Health workers, stigmatized as vectors of contagion due to their work, have been attacked and mistreated in several countries. In the Philippines, attackers chlorinated a nurse and blinded him.
Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.
The death toll from the US coronavirus. USA Reach 50,000
The United States has by far the largest Covid-19 outbreak in the world, with more than 987,000 cases. Monday, the death toll exceeded 50,000, according to data compiled by The Times.
However, some states, including Colorado, Minnesota, and Mississippi, are beginning to restart their economies. Even New York State, the epicenter of the US outbreak. In the US, it will allow some "low risk,quot; companies, such as construction and manufacturing, to reopen after May 15.
Be unable: 60 percent of voters in New York City say They personally know someone who tested positive, and 46 percent know someone who died of the virus, according to a survey.
The imprisoned historian who discovered Stalin's victims
Above, the forest in Sandarmokh, in northwestern Russia, where thousands of Stalin's victims were executed. Yuri Dmitriev, an amateur historian, had done his life's work to commemorate these political prisoners. after discovering their graves more than 20 years ago.
This is what is happening the most.
Kim Jong-un: The South Korean official responsible for the country's policy on North Korea He rejected rumors that the leader of the regime is seriously ill. Mr. Kim's last public appearance was on April 11.
Nuclear agreement with Iran: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is preparing a legal argument that the United States It continues to participate in the Iran nuclear deal renounced by President Trump, a move aimed at pressuring the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo.
What we are reading: This essay in The Paris Review on loneliness and writing. "Towards the end of his life, Jean-Jacques Rousseau sought to leave society," writes Kathleen Flynn, editor of our Upshot team. "Gavin McCrea, one of my favorite novelists, looks at how this experiment went wrong, and yet it was a tremendous success."
Now a break from the news
Cook: It is the combination of herbs, chili, lime juice and fish sauce that make the larb of thai dish so attractive. You can use minced mushrooms, vegan meat, or even minced fish fillets instead of ground meat.
And now for the backstory on …
How social distancing became the strategy
Until a vaccine or some other treatment is found, maintaining the distance between people is one of the best tools to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The idea is literally medieval, but the modern form owes much to former President George W. Bush, some dedicated researchers, and a scientific project by a 14-year-old girl.
What was the origin of this story?
I worked on a previous article about the failures of the Trump administration's response. And I was communicating with a group of scientists who alerted us to what we know as Red Dawn emails. In the process of meeting some of them, I learned about the Bush administration's urgent focus on the likelihood of a pandemic.
What were the lessons of the 1918 flu?
Different teams of researchers compared the toll in St. Louis, which moved relatively fast to close schools, churches, theaters, salons, sporting events, and other public gathering places, to the toll in Philadelphia. That city was brought forward in September 1918 with a long-planned parade to promote ties of war that drew hundreds of thousands of spectators. The difference was shown in the death tolls. "Time matters," said one researcher.
How did the scientific project of a 14-year-old girl play in this story?
He was fascinated by social media and how it worked. And her father was a super advanced scientist in New Mexico. He did a class project where he built a social media computer model at his Albuquerque high school. His father took advantage of his work, and together they discussed what effect the breakdown of school networks would have on the elimination of a contagious disease.
The result was surprising. When schools closed in a hypothetical city of 10,000 people, only 500 people became ill. If they remained open, half the population would be infected.
