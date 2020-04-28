Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

In other news:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain He returned to work on Monday and said the country was "beginning to change course," but gave no indication of when or how the country's blockade would be lifted.

Oil prices plummeted again on Monday, with the US benchmark rising to $ 10 a barrel amid fears of a global oil glut that continued to weigh on the markets.

Airbus, one of the largest manufacturers in the world, issued a warning on Monday that it could close business because orders for its planes were deferred.

France's government is facing backlash for rushing to vote on its plan to reopen the country today, which includes measures to digitally track people.

Germany made face masks mandatory for those using public transport and in most stores starting Monday, and Switzerland allowed the reopening of a limited number of companies.

Afghanistan said it would release 12,000 prisoners, in addition to the 10,000 already released, as the pandemic spreads across the country and prisons remain overcrowded.