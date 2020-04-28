"You just have to bet on yourself,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Laremy Tunsil became the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL by negotiating a $ 66 million contract extension with the Houston Texans without the help of an agent.

While enjoying his big payday, the 25-year-old left tackle hopes his unorthodox decision will start a trend in the league.

"Hopefully, that will spark someone else's mind that they can make the deal on their own and not have an agent," he said.

Everyone from Tunsil's teammates and friends to family members were surprised that he completed his extension without an agent. But he knew it was the right decision for him.

"I felt it was time to write my own destiny, if that makes sense, put things in my own hands and do it," he said. "You just have to bet on yourself, and that's what I did and got the deal. I'm extremely proud of myself and the team."

By negotiating his contract without an agent, Tunsil saved a substantial amount of money, as agents generally take between 1-3% of the contract value as a fee.

Although Tunsil did not have an agent, it did have advisers who helped him navigate the process. He also sought the advice of five-time Seattle All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who negotiated a three-year, $ 54 million extension last year without an agent.

"He actually said it was pretty easy to make a deal on his own," said Tunsil. "And the hardest part of making a deal on your own was just the terminology: not knowing the terminology and just learning the terminology and being able to express it to the coaches."

Tunsil has one year left on his contract that will pay him $ 10.35 million this season. The Texans acquired Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills in an exchange with Miami in August, sending this year's first-round pick and their first and second-round picks in 2021 to the Dolphins.

Ad

In his first season in Houston, Tunsil's presence helped Texans reduce his total catch from 62 NFL leaders in 2018 to 44. The 6-foot, 5-pound, 313-pound Tunsil was selected for his first Pro Bowl for his work in protecting the blind side of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The extension includes a signing bonus of $ 13 million and $ 50 million in guaranteed money. The deal meant even more to Tunsil because he probably lost millions of dollars on his first contract; An incident stemming from the hacking of his Twitter account on draft night caused him to drop to the thirteenth pick in 2016.

The tweet, which was sent just before the draft, appeared to show him smoking pot while wearing a gas mask. Tunsil, who some projected to be the best overall team that year, said at the time that it was him in the video, but that it was filmed years ago and that he doesn't have a drug problem.

"It's a great blessing, it definitely comes from what happened on draft night and being here now," Tunsil said. "They tried to bury me, I got over it and I'm here now. For all those people who are really going through adversity, never quit."

Now that his deal is done, Tunsil is focused on preparing for the season. While all NFL facilities are closed due to the new coronavirus, Tunsil has met Watson four times a week to exercise and said he speaks to his quarterback daily.

He's excited about the chances for the Texans this season after they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs in January. Perhaps the only negative for Tunsil at the moment is that he won't have DeAndre Hopkins around after the All-Pro receiver was switched to Arizona last month.

"We were all hurt by the Hop exchange, especially since that was one of the guys who really put me under his wing when I walked in," he said. "It hurt, but that's only part of the business we are currently working on and not much can really be done about it."

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)