Will Varun Dhawan star in the hindi remake of Thela by Thalapathy Vijay?

While the nation remains in a state of blockade, actors and filmmakers are already planning life after the pandemic. Even though the movie business has come to a complete halt, the buzz about the new movies being planned is strong. The latest reports suggest that Varun Dhawan could put himself in Thalapathy Vijay's shoes for the new Hindu version of the Tamil hit, Theri, which was released in 2016.

Unconfirmed reports of this new version being planned have been around for a while. However, a recent report suggests that actor Varun Dhawan is in talks about playing the lead role in his remake. The commercial buzz also suggests that Atlee, who directed the original, could also be incorporated into the Hindi version. Although, there is still no official confirmation on the same.

Theri's plot revolves around a baker, who has a secret identity as a former deputy police commissioner. He goes on a secret mission organized by force. It would be interesting to see Varun playing this character.

Theri featured Amy Jackson and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, while Mahendran, Prabhu, and Raadhika were seen in supporting roles. Theri is also being remade in Telugu with Ravi Teja. The film will apparently go to the floor after closing. Catherine Tresa will play the female lead.