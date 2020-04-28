Will gets caught without pants during the Good Morning America segment

Screenshot: A B C Screenshot: A B C

During this time of covid-19 induced by home quarantine and social estrangement, jumping into a video chat to talk to coworkers, friends, and family is a regular occurrence, while the need to seem presentable has run outa potentially disastrous combination. I, for my part, have had many zoom calls without pants or during a video chat with my therapist. But the key to succeeding in such a risky and lazy endeavor is to always make sure that the camera is angled so that its parts are not shown to your gloomy coworkers or poor grandmother. On Tuesday, ABC's Will Reaves did not receive the memo.

After finishing a Good morning america Segve on drones that deliver drugs to patients, Reaves was seen sitting in a studio with a collared shirt and suit jacket on top and very little underneath. Reaves' pale white thigh peeked out of what appeared to be a pair of boxer shorts. But when his appearance without pants made the round on Twitter, Reaves insisted that he wasn't reporting the news in underwear, but rather shorts!

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Tuesday afternoon, Reaves tweeted a statement from the Notes app, a move generally reserved for celebrities who apologize for saying something offensive. In it, he is mainly due to the fact that his wardrobe choice was not the friendliest for the morning news:

Trying to be efficient, I prepared for post-GMA training too early this morning. The angle of the camera, along with friends, family and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any suggestions of clothing for these people who wear belts, pants, and shoes during their video calls at work are welcome. Now back to work. Wearing pants.

Burrow Modular Index Wall Shelves can be assembled & # 39; in just 15 …

Despite the embarrassing moment, I am the Reaves team in this one. As someone struggling to look close to performing during this indefinite period of working from home, the idea of ​​dressing head to toe in professional business attire sounds like a headache. And let's face it: if the camera tilted a little higher, it would have gotten away with it and we wouldn't be wiser.

This is less a warning against pants drop-out during video calls and more a helpful warning to make sure you don't get caught doing it. So skip the pants, but Please, know your angles.