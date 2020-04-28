Will Ayushmann Khurrana's Amitabh Bachchan and Gulabo Sitabo have a digital release?

We all know how some Bollywood releases have occurred due to the crash. Another addition to that list appears to be Ayitamann Khurrana's Amitabh Bachchan and Gulabo Sitabo. After going through many changes regarding its release date, the film finally released on April 17. But due to the coronavirus pandemic and the crash, the launch had to be brought forward.

However, in a latest report, director Shoojit Sircar, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan on movies like Piku and Pink, said he wouldn't mind a digital release for Gulabo Sitabo. "As a filmmaker, I would like to see my film open in theaters. But today the situation is different from anything anyone has experienced. Therefore, I am open to a digital release if necessary. But we will make a decision after 3 May, "said Sircar. Set in Lucknow, Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky comedy, a joke between a landlord and a tenant, written by Juhi Chaturvedi. It is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Incidentally, Bachchan's movie Shoebite with Shoojit Sircar, made almost nine years ago, lies unpublished. It is a film about self-discovery. Shoebite saw an unfortunate fate as it never had a release date due to the clash between two producers (reportedly Percept Picture Company and UTV Motion Pictures). The filmmaker said, "Now that the two studios have come together, it may be so. It is my most innocent film since it just started. The mind was pure. Every time someone talks about Shoebite, Mr. Bachchan calls me right away. excited. a child. With him, the relationship is one of mutual trust. On the last day of filming a movie, he looks at me with the unspoken question: "So where's the next script?", which leads me to write something. I will definitely do something again together. "

After seeing his magic together in movies like Piku and Pink, we hope this jodi will join in for many more movies!