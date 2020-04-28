Wife removes tissue in front of husband for the first time – Video goes viral!

A popular interracial YouTube couple is going viral, after the African-American woman removed the fabric in front of her husband, and saw her natural hair for the first time.

The video went viral because it is so cruel.

The video was uploaded by a YouTube couple, Derek and Ruth, who are popular in the "interracial couple,quot; video subgenre. Ruth has been wearing extensions or knitting throughout her relationship.

This is what her hair looked like:

But over the weekend, Ruth decided that she FINALLY wanted to show her husband what she looked like underneath it all. It was the first time Derek had seen his wife's natural hair.

And the resulting video went super viral. It has been shared on all social networks and seen millions of times.

First of all, many viewers found it incomprehensible that Ruth could be married to a man for years, and have a child together, and hide her hair all the time.

Second, it was clear from the video that Derek did NOT like his natural hair. And some viewers call his reaction "culturally disrespectful."

Watch the full video: