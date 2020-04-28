Why Jonathan Scott's romance with Zooey Deschanel is thriving now

If you're going to be trapped at home with someone, Jonathan Scott strongly recommends that it be Zooey Deschanel

Except for any coronavirus-related anxiety, their more than six weeks hidden together has been, in fact, somewhat cool, she recently admitted. People. "Let me tell you, I've been quarantined with the perfect person," he said. "Not only is Zooey an incredible cook, but she is also a musician, so our house is constantly full of music."

She is also a worthy opponent of the board game, a capable hairdresser ("She cut and colored my hair and did an amazing job," she said of her trick to cover the silver streaks that had begun to show) and a constant source of positivity.

"I am impressed, it has really been wonderful," said the HGTV personality of their time together 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. "I think we're taking it one day at a time here and it's crazy that no one would have predicted. But I'm glad to be with someone I love."