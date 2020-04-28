Why Jonathan Scott's romance with Zooey Deschanel is thriving now

If you're going to be trapped at home with someone, Jonathan Scott strongly recommends that it be Zooey Deschanel
Except for any coronavirus-related anxiety, their more than six weeks hidden together has been, in fact, somewhat cool, she recently admitted. People. "Let me tell you, I've been quarantined with the perfect person," he said. "Not only is Zooey an incredible cook, but she is also a musician, so our house is constantly full of music."
She is also a worthy opponent of the board game, a capable hairdresser ("She cut and colored my hair and did an amazing job," she said of her trick to cover the silver streaks that had begun to show) and a constant source of positivity.
"I am impressed, it has really been wonderful," said the HGTV personality of their time together 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. "I think we're taking it one day at a time here and it's crazy that no one would have predicted. But I'm glad to be with someone I love."
He was specifically talking about the stay-at-home situation, but his thoughts might have applied to his seven-month romance in general.
What started as an unexpected pairing between Canada's affable reality TV contractor and Los Angeles-raised Hollywood veteran has become, to borrow some verbiage from Scott's world, the relationship equivalent to a move-in-ready property, a potential forever at home, if you go to.
"I don't think it was expected," Jonathan allowed. People. "We come from very different worlds on the surface, but it's amazing how many things we have in common, from having an equestrian background to our education and everything."
The main one, a seriousness that makes them compete to be the most reflective half of the relationship, with the New girl Alum, no doubt, is working to come up with an idea for the 42-year-old woman's birthday that could top her 40th birthday party in the 80s last January.
"I've never been in a relationship where my partner is as romantic as, if not more romantic than me," said Jonathan. People. "I'm usually the one who carries the romantic burden."
Now, however, it is as if his personal life has finally caught up with the professional he built with twins. Drew Scott, its Property brothers empire consisting of an endless list of spin-offs, books, CDs, product lines and your new company, To reveal, a quarterly magazine. "Absolutely everyone has clicked with Zooey," he praised. "She is a very considerate person, and that is what I am looking for."
Rob Latour / Variety / Shutterstock
His initial judgment, as described by the mag last summer, a few months before connecting with Zooey on the set of James CordenThe popular "Carpool Karaoke,quot; segment included someone independent, confident, and adventurous.
Someone you are still excited to be with, even after a thousand hours of time together? That is just a bonus.
Currently living his best life, Jonathan is sleeping until 8 or 9 a.m., hours after he used to report to establish and enjoying more than the occasional nap. In between, he's avoiding quarantine 15 thanks to Zooey's healthy homemade food, piecing together puzzles, fighting for mastery of Scrabble, and fulfilling a vow to brush up on his piano skills, an easier goal because his current girlfriend. it plays "every conceivable instrument,quot;.
His decision to bring the piano into his living space has inspired more than a few impromptu sessions with musician She & Him. "She was playing the piano last night and we were singing," he said in Access Hollywood April 10, a home interview created to promote his and Drew's latest creation, Celebrity IOU. "There is constantly spontaneous music in this place." (Fortunately, he had studied how to harmonize, having captured various performances during his recent seven-date vacation tour with a pair of duets. M. Ward.)
And naturally virtual face-to-face time with their close-knit progeny is also an accessory, Drew and his wife Linda Phan being the ringleaders when it comes to Zoom game nights with their parents, big brother JD Scott and his new girlfriend Annalee.
At this point, of course, Zooey is pretty much part of the family, having beaten everyone during that opening meeting in JD and Annalee's Halloween vows. The first time he met the parents, Jonathan was already certain Zooey was his forever partner, his instant chemistry and easy communication invoking something that was not entirely in his previous marriage to airline planner Kelsy or a relationship. three years with Jacinta Kuznetsov.
"I definitely never felt the way I feel about her with anyone in my life," he said.
William Pérez / Image Press Agency / Splash News / SplashNews.com
That feeling was more or less immediate, he allowed, sharing that The Late Late Show with James Corden Producers had their work cut, editing much of their cheesy flirting. It was only the more he learned about the actress he had seen in Elf and 500 days of summer ("I had never seen his television show," he admitted), he was more fascinated.
"You know, we both went to college for a short period of time and then we decided to jump into the real world and actually, you know, make our mark," said the Vancouver native, who tried to prove illusion. Work before landing in the world of home design. "Also strange things, like some of our musical tastes, love of the 70s, some of our gastronomic tastes. And it's impressive when you have so many things in common."
He understands that "opposites attract,quot; is a phrase widely used for a reason, he said, "But damn, it is much easier when everything is aligned."
Because it also ticks some of its boxes, a list that includes someone who works in a creative field and the type of person who wakes you up every day and wants to get engaged.
Although he joked with People"I have advantages! I can fix your pipes, paint, design a space,quot;, he is as attentive as advertised. Asked about Access In the last romantic gesture she made, she revealed that perhaps she cut a piece of pink tissue paper into a heart, wrote something quick, and slipped it into her purse: "Just a little note saying, 'You're magical,' and the rest I'll leave it a secret. "
And, perhaps most importantly for the mother of two, who shares a daughter Otter Elsie, 4 and son Charlie Wolf, 2, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, the loooooves children. Before crossing paths with Zooey last September, he had examined the adoption process, eager to state his plan to become a father.
"I wanted to be with the right person," he explained in the Tamron Hall Show in January. "Otherwise, I had a lot of confidence in being a single parent, in raising someone because I think it would be a great father." I had done the research, he continued, "and I was pretty sure, you know, that would be an option for me. And then, lo and behold, we're filming 'Carpool Karaoke'."
Suddenly showing off his storytelling skills, he and Drew read the children's books they wrote together: Brother builders: big plans and Builder Brothers: Better Together, on Facebook Live and talking about a colleague who, as he said Access Hollywood, "you can literally do anything."
Including changing your entire life path.
"Zooey and I have a very, very good style of communication. It all fits with us," he said. Tamron hall. "It was exciting for me to realize that all of a sudden I'm on this new path with someone who, I know is an amazing mother, has two beautiful children. And I think, for me, all of a sudden I,quot; don't have to go alone down this road and is someone I absolutely love and adore. "
It is a situation that has become too clear in recent weeks as they survive a test that could undo less solid pairs. And it's not just a healthy perspective on how lucky they are that he's putting them through.
"I was doing an interview yesterday, and someone said that the coronavirus and self-isolation are going to suddenly go away, you know, make them change their priorities and want to spend more time at home," he said. Access Hollywood. "And I said, 'I have to be honest, he's falling madly in love with someone who does that. It has nothing to do with the COVID situation.'"
However, if you're going to be homebound, doing it with a chef and stylist who has the ability to outdo yourself in Scrabble and then directing a song from your favorite '70s songs is definitely the way to go.
"Being here and being together all the time has been fantastic," he said during a recent Zoom appearance on The conversation. "If I had to choose someone on the face of the planet to isolate me, she is the one."
Sounds like a phrase worth repeating.
