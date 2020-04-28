Why Aaron Rodgers' 2020 trade rumors are a complete waste of time

These days, a highly successful sports transaction can be more intriguing to the general public than any single game. A good example is the hype surrounding the Odell Beckham Jr. trade last spring, followed by what was, by comparison, a dull hit from a Browns season. The possibilities related to these transactions are usually much more interesting than the reality they produce.

So when a hypothetical highly successful sports transaction comes up, like the ludicrous idea that the Packers trade 36-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the wake of his promotion to select Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft , receives an aimless injection of life.

NFL 2020 PROJECT:

Grades | Winners and losers | All 255 selections

We understand and agree with the idea that Rodgers was probably and is not excited about Green Bay's Love pick at No. 26 overall. That does not mean that the future Hall of Famer pin should ask to be changed, a point of view of at least one ESPN Discussion Specialist. Another ESPN analyst openly asked where Rodgers will play in 2021. Pro Football Focus included Rodgers in a list of commercial candidates. You can even bet if Green Bay will change it before the 2020 NFL season.

However, before doing that, you should probably type "Aaron Rodgers Contract,quot; in your Google search engine.

Let's ignore for a moment that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur have repeatedly stated that Love's team doesn't put a watch on Rodgers' career as a Green Bay starter. (To be fair to those who hesitate, NFL general managers and coaches have trained the media and fans to absorb his words as meaningless.) More importantly, the Packers literally can't afford to trade Rodgers.

Based on figures from the contract extension Rodgers signed with Green Bay in 2018 and restructured in 2019, if the Packers were to change it in 2020 with a pre-June 1 designation, they would actually lose $ 29.5 million in salary space. On top of that, Rodgers would have $ 51.148 million in cap-limit charges in 2020.

So in that scenario, more than $ 80 million of the Packers' 2020 salary cap space would go to a quarterback playing for another team. (By the way, Green Bay has $ 11 million in capitalization space to the south.)

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

A post-June 1 business designation would address the capitalization saving problem: the Packers would save $ 2 million instead of costing almost $ 30 million, but that $ 51 million capitalization charge would remain on their books, though it spanned two years.

Courtesy of Spotrac, below are the financial implications of a Rodgers trade for the Packers for the remainder of their current contract, which expires after the 2023 season.

Year Capitalization savings before June 1 Deadline prior to June 1 Capitalization savings after June 1 Deadline after June 1 2020 – $ 29.5 million $ 51,148 million $ 2.05 million $ 19.6 million (2020); $ 31.6 million (2021) 2021 $ 4.8 million $ 31.6 million $ 22 million $ 14.4 million (2021); $ 17.2 million (2022) 2022 $ 22.65 million $ 17.2 million $ 25.5 million $ 14.4 million (2022); $ 2.9 million (2023) 2023 $ 25.5 million $ 2.9 million $ 25.5 million $ 2.9 million

As the table illustrates, Rodgers becomes more marketable to Green Bay financially as he ages. But there is no point in reflecting on a possible deal in 2020.

Theoretically, the earliest a Rodgers trade could become plausible is the upcoming offseason, when a post-June 1 trade would save the Packers $ 22 million in salary space and spread dead-end charges over two seasons.

Until then, Rodgers, who before the draft described himself as "realistic,quot; and said he understood the possibility of the Packers drafting his possible replacement, will play for Green Bay and try to follow his warning: "No matter who you bring, they won't be able to beat me soon. "