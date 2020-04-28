WHO says immunity is not guaranteed for those recovering from the disease – Up News Info Los Angeles

– After the first positive tests for the new coronavirus in March and spending 21 days in isolation, a Colorado nurse practitioner finally tested negative for COVID-19.

But seven days later, Lisa Merck was retested and, to her surprise, the result was positive.

"I feel like the test that surprised me was a false negative," he said.

And Dr. Adrian Cotton, chief of medical operations at Loma Linda University, said that viral polymerase chain reaction tests, such as nose and throat swabs, are not always accurate.

"You are more likely to get a false negative than a false positive," he said.

In fact, depending on the test, the reliability of the results can vary from 60 to 90%.

Cotton also said that no one really knows if people can be immune to COVID-19.

"If they have an infection with that virus, the body recognizes the virus, creates antibodies against it, so the next time the virus comes, it will know how to attack and destroy it," Cotton said. "We believe the same thing would happen with this virus."

Over the weekend, the World Health Organization said there was "no evidence,quot; that people who recovered from COVID-19 cannot contract the virus again, although the organization later clarified its statements.

But South Korea and China have shown an increasing number of recovered patients once again testing positive.

"The question is, is this really a low-level reactivation or infection that went undetected for a period of time," said Dr. Stanley Perlman.

Perlman has studied infectious diseases for more than 40 years and believes that, like MERS, a person with more severe symptoms could have stronger immunity to the virus if they strike again.

"We believe that he would be protected for at least a period of time, especially if he had pneumonia," he said. "If you only had the upper respiratory infection, you can become infected again."

Doctors have said that just because a person has antibodies does not mean they are immune to COVID-19, which is why the World Health Organization is rejecting the idea of ​​immunity cards, which Mayor Eric Garcetti has suggested as part of a reopening strategy.