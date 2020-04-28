Who climbs to the top of Ryan Murphy's Hollywood ladder?

What would you do to climb the ladder in Hollywood? Would you help someone or climb on them? What do the characters do in Ryan Murphy& # 39; s Hollywood? See for yourself at first glance at the opening credits for the new Netflix limited series.

Starring a mix of veteran Murphy players – looking like The politician highlight David Corenswet, American Crime Story and Joy star Darren Criss, Patti LuPone (she worked with Murphy on Joy, American horror story and Attitude) and American horror story& # 39; s Dylan McDermottas well as a mix of new players including Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier and Jake Picking, Hollywood Set in the post-World War II world, it follows a group of entertainment players trying to succeed.