WhatsApp video chat supports groups of up to 8 people before the integration of Rooms – BGR

WhatsApp video chat now supports up to eight people thanks to a new update that is currently being rolled out for users.

WhatsApp video calls are end-to-end encrypted, unlike the new Messenger Rooms video conferencing application.

WhatsApp will also receive Room support soon, a new leak reveals.

The new coronavirus pandemic altered the way we live our lives, forcing us to spend more time indoors than we would have liked. But as annoying as these social measures may seem, they are a necessity. Staying away from other people can save your life and theirs, as it will help stop the transmission of COVID-19. Fortunately, technology is here to help every step of the way. Thanks to the Internet, any smart device can become an entertainment platform. YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, and any other streaming platform are ready to offer instant access to movies, TV shows, and music. Games are also just a tap away. And for those who have to study or work from home, there is plenty of software to get the job done.

In reality, it was the COVID-19 pandemic that made video chat applications even more popular, with Zoom the clear winner. Zoom may have been plagued with privacy and security issues, but video conferencing software is incredibly easy to use, whether it's for school / work or talking to friends and family. Google updated its Meets platform to replicate some of Zoom's features. Facebook has just launched Messenger Rooms, a Zoom-like video chat app that works on any device, regardless of whether you have a Facebook account. The application will also soon work with Instagram Direct, Portal and WhatsApp. While you wait, you can at least take advantage of WhatsApp's new video calling feature, support for up to eight people.

WhatsApp doubled the maximum number of participants in video calls from the previous maximum of four, a function that was in process for several weeks. If you have WhatsApp installed on iPhone and Android, you will notice that there is a pending update, which will enable the functionality on your device.

After the update, you will be able to expand video calls with your friends and family for up to eight people, but all of them must be in the same version of the application.

Messenger Rooms is the best option if you need to invite more than eight people to join your video conference. Rooms supports up to 50 users, with no time limit. All you have to do is share the room with them.

Facebook said Rooms support will be available on other products, including WhatsApp, without revealing any implementation plans. But WaBetaInfo, the blog that announces new WhatsApp features before they become official, found traces of Rooms in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.20.139.

That means WhatsApp users will be able to create a room right inside that chat sheet / shared group.

The room will be created in Messenger, apparently WhatsApp will tell you, which is an important detail. Unlike WhatsApp video chats that are end-to-end encrypted, Rooms video calls will not have the same level of encryption. Even WhatsApp chats that include up to eight people will be encrypted, according to the images Facebook used to demonstrate the function (see image above).

Going back to WhatsApp Rooms support, it is unclear when it will be implemented.

