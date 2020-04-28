What the Broncos Super Bowl LV Odds Look Like After the 2020 NFL Draft

Entering the NFL draft on Thursday, the Broncos had the best 24 odds of winning the Super Bowl LV with 66 to 1, according to Bovada.

After the draft weekend, the bettor gave Denver a small boost on Sunday, elevating them two places to 45/1 odds.

The Chiefs, previously the 11/2 favorites, fell slightly in a draw with Baltimore, who improved to 2/13.

Cincinnati, Jacksonville and Washington remained tied in the basement, but improved from 150/1 to 100/1.

– Joe Nguyen, Up News Info

If you like Denver's omelette, tell a friend that it's easy to sign up here for our daily sports recap. If you have any questions or suggestions, please contact me on Twitter @joenguyen or by email

Ask the experts

+ Broncos Mailbag: Do you have any questions about the team? Ask Ryan O & # 39; Halloran here.

+ Nuggets Mailbag: Do you have any questions about the team? Ask Mike Singer here.

+ Avs Mailbag: Do you have any questions about the team? Ask Mike Chambers here.

+ Rockies Mailbag: Do you have any questions about the team? Ask Patrick Saunders here.

Must read

Newman vs. Keeler: Have the Broncos done enough to get one of those extra AFC playoff spots?

No matter how you cut it, the Broncos improved, from top to bottom. This could be the franchise's most athletic draft class of the recent harvest, with a string of good-value grabs that got national pundits excited about John Elway's 2020 run. Read more…

The Denver tennis community suffered a strong coronavirus pandemic: "It delayed us several years,quot;

When the order to stay home failed to keep them out, the city issued no trespassing posters. After they were ignored, park officials padlocked the front doors at all of the city's public courts. Try again. Read more…

The NBA aims for May 8 for the first training sessions for individual players at the team's facilities

The first trainings of individual players at their respective teams' facilities can take place on May 8, the NBA announced, as home stay orders issued by state governments are slowly relaxing across the country. The league had previously set a goal for May 1. Read more …

Quick successes

+ DU Pioneers lose another player to NHL contract

+ Analysis of possible MLB plans to save the 2020 season during the coronavirus

+ How the national media rated the Denver Broncos NFL draft: High marks from everyone but Mel Kiper Jr.

+ Vail Resorts Credit Season Pass Holders for Days Lost Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

+ The Broncos resign four players when the virtual offseason begins

+ Industry in operation canceled by COVID-19, and it can take years to recover

+ Denver agent Kurt Overhardt's voluntary NHL "player exception,quot; proposal would help teams hang on to superstars

Get in touch

If you see something that is cause for questions or have a comment, thought or suggestion, please email me at [email protected] or tweet me @danielboniface.