WGA "Will Proceed Into Force" With Discovery In Legal Struggle With Big 3 Agencies – Up News Info

"We look forward to continuing the discovery and then the trial," the WGA told its members today about its yearlong legal battle with Big 3 talent agencies. That despite a stabbing, but not total, loss in court. Monday, when a federal judge dismissed a large portion of the union's antitrust lawsuit against WME, CAA, and UTA. The agencies declared the ruling "a resounding victory."

"Yesterday, the federal judge issued a decision on the motions in the lawsuit that WGA filed against WME, CAA and UTA," the union's negotiating committee told WGA members today. “He confirmed some of our claims and dismissed others. The most disappointing of those fired was the extortion charge. But the core claims in our lawsuit, namely that packaging is a violation of fiduciary duty, and that agencies have committed antitrust violations in pricing those packages, those claims remain.

"While the agencies claim victory in a predictable way in hopes of undermining the solidarity of members, they are not celebrating privately. This is not the "victory" they predicted or needed, which was the complete dismissal of the lawsuit. Instead, six powerful claims that, in their scope, call into question the entire packaging regime will now continue to stand trial. The discovery, which agencies have reason to fear and has already begun, will now continue in effect. Agencies must defend, in public, those practices that for decades they have tried to keep private. For these purposes, six claims are sufficient.

“Despite all this, our objective has always been the same, to realign the economic interest of the agency with ours. This lawsuit remains powerful pressure in that direction. And it operates alongside our greatest asset: your solidarity to continue to deprive the remaining non-voting agencies of their writing clients.

"With the judge's decision yesterday, there will be no lifeguards to protect the agencies. We hope to continue the discovery and then the trial. "