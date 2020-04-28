Wendy Williams sends John Oliver a massive painting of his diet amidst his fun joys!

Wendy Williams and John Oliver have been having a lot of fun together and fans are also enjoying their hilarious dynamic! The two television presenters have been acting like best friends lately and their interactions are the best!

It all started with John Oliver imitating her eating on camera.

The next thing you know, Wendy not only forced him to eat Doritos with caviar, but also sent him a photo of her biting on a lamb chop.

All of this happened earlier today in Wendy's home version of her quarantine talk show.

As mentioned earlier, the two hosts have been coming and going through their respective shows and it really seems like they are becoming fast friends.

Previously, John spoke about the Wendy show, saying it was "a true oasis in a world full of lies."

In response to the compliment, the woman sent him some gifts!

Sure enough, the man showed the gifts after receiving them, including that big painting with Wendy eating lamb meat.

It was supposed, of course, that it was a joke that made reference to him by imitating him previously that she ate in front of the camera, so the two laughed at the massive image.

Then John also revealed the other gifts that were food related as well: Doritos and Caviar, which is no coincidence of one of Wendy's favorite food pairings!

This is something he scoffed at during his show on April 19, but Wendy really wanted to prove he's really good and made him eat it on camera!

‘You sent caviar and Doritos. I don't like any of these foods separately, so I'm not sure how I will like them together, "he said at first.

Still, he went ahead and tried it for her, admitting, "Wow, it's a lot. It's not just a flavor, Wendy, it's almost all the flavor."

The new best friends even shook the matching gray star sweatshirts John had bought!



