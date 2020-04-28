"We have done our best but there are many more months to come" (INTERVIEW) – Up News Info

"We are in week seven of the global pandemic and we are seeing everything in front of us, but that Oscar show is ten months away from us now and we cannot predict what will happen between now and February 28," said the Academy. . from Motion Picture Arts & Sciences CEO Dawn Hudson when I raised the issue of a possible move in the dates for the scheduled broadcast of the 93rd Annual Academy Awards to air on Sunday, February 28, exactly ten months later from today. There has been a lot of online speculation about it, even when that date seems a long way off.

In my joint conversation with Hudson and AMPAS President David Rubin, just minutes after the Academy released a press release dealing not only with changes in eligibility for 2020 movie releases, as most cinemas remain closed (but also other Academy businesses that have been ongoing for weeks, months, and in some cases years) Rubin noted that there are still too many permutations of what the coming months will bring to predict how the show will be affected. In other words, there is still no talk of a virtual Oscar. And it is unknown how all this will affect the annual Academy Governor Awards, which took place last year on October 27 and are generally held in November. “There is a reason we postponed our Board meeting for a month to have more information on how this pandemic progressed. We have done our best, but there are many more months to come, "he said, noting the unpredictability of the current state of the world and how it will affect all things, including Oscar, but the Academy is sticking with the planned schedule, at least for now.

“I will say that this has been a very deliberate Board of Governors that has spent a lot of time looking at this season and these scenarios. The Board, as you see in these rules today, will respond accordingly, "said Hudson. It was clear that the couple, speaking on behalf of the Board, is well aware that this remains a fluid situation. That was a word that came up a lot while we were talking. I noticed that California Governor Gavin Newsom said today that movie theaters are not part of the state's slow reopening plans until Phase 3 of a 4-phase plan (that last phase that takes place when a vaccine is found ), so the temporary relaxation of the Eligibility Rules for the 93rd Oscars could be in effect for quite some time, even when the Academy has significantly expanded the number of cities where films can meet the requirements for a theatrical career. 7 days, instead of Los Angeles County. As Hudson points out, "we are in phase one" (of the governor's plans).

Rubin explained that the rules change directly to members in a direct message that came out when the results of the Academy Board meeting were released to the press. "In order to deal with the mandatory closure of theaters during this devastating pandemic, a decision was made to only this year of awards that movies with a pre-planned theatrical release, but which are initially shown on a commercial streaming service or VOD while theaters are closed, may qualify for the 93rd Academy Awards with some specific provisions, "he wrote. “One of the provisions requires submitting those movies to the Academy Screening Room site, which will allow members worldwide to show them through the member portal. I want to emphasize that this is a temporary exception, only until theaters reopen successfully. The Academy remains steadfast in its support of theaters and theatrical experience. Hudson emphasized that in our conversation as well, that these changes are only temporary and that the Academy DNA continues to promote theater. "But we cannot compel filmmakers to do what is impossible. Theaters are closed," he said.

Rubin told me that part of today's announcement reflects the regular debate that takes place after each Oscar show to take a close look at the award rules and regulations that take everything into account. "But at the same time we have had to deal with unknown territory in this pandemic," he said. That includes dealing with many Academy partners, like film festivals like Telluride, which AMPAS supports every year, and even hosts an annual membership party over Labor Day weekend. Among today's changes was the possibility that impacted film festivals would continue with virtual online screenings of movies originally planned for their festivals and still have those films that would otherwise qualify for Oscar consideration, when in a Normal year an online debut would be unthinkable. "We are in consultation with our sister organizations and organizations that are part of this industry ecosystem, and with this new rule change at this time of global crisis, we are also trying to support them, to present their films in the best possible way" Hudson points out, adding that the same is true for the Best International Film competition by trying to be as flexible as possible.

"The same dynamic applies to the international film award as to our other awards that we are understanding that this is an extraordinary time, and people may not be able to put their films in theaters, but selection committees will choose their films and they will submit to the Oscars as best they can during this time. We will be as inclusive as possible, and we will be as supportive as we can be from those countries, "he said. No change was made regarding the rule for presenting a film by The country the Academy has always had for this category, which until last year was called Best Foreign Language Film. One of the major changes today is opening the nomination process to the entire Academy of eligible voters, rather than just one select committee of volunteers, as has been the case. Members who participate now will also be able to see the entries on the Academy Screening platform. They usually had to be seen in a theater, usually one run by the Academy. Now the process has really expanded.

As for the opening hours of December 14 of the Museum of the Film Academy? Construction had accidentally closed just a day before the state's mandatory closure, but has now resumed. “The Academy Museum is on target, but like everything else, all discussions on all of this are ongoing. Under Los Angeles County law, construction can resume with all the help they need, ”said Hudson. When I recently visited the facility a couple of months ago alongside former President Hawk Koch, he seemed to be in good shape even at the time.

Among other changes the board made official today is the consolidation of the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing categories into one, some new requirements on eligibility for Best Original Score, and the total removal after this year of all records. Physical DVD and CD, Scripts and hard copies. "There is the continued work of the Academy during this global crisis that many of these (new) rules are really only about the advancement of the Academy," Hudson said of business as usual, too.

"We are trying to keep our eyes on the ball," Rubin laughed.