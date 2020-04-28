Watch Jimmy Fallon and Alessia Cara's epic game from "One Word Songs,quot;

We just found our new favorite game.

In the Monday episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon and Alessia Cara They teamed up to play a round of "One Word Songs," where they were tasked with singing popular songs by repeating a random word given to them in advance of the actual lyrics.

Jimmy started things off and sang the word "sweatpants,quot; to the rhythm of Post Malone"Circles,quot;. The host of the night decided to start with the song's chorus, which made Alessia more difficult to guess. Seeing his confusion, he decided to imitate the rapper's self-tuning sound covering his mouth and singing the chorus once more. "& # 39; Circles, & # 39; Post Malone! & # 39; exclaimed the Grammy winner:" It took me a second, but I understood. It's actually more difficult than it sounds. "

For her first turn, Alessia received the word "waffle,quot; and the song "Rehab,quot; from Amy Winehouse. Sure, she picked it up from the choir and it wasn't long before Jimmy discovered it. "That was great," he praised. "I loved that."