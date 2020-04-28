Watch Jimmy Fallon and Alessia Cara's epic game from "One Word Songs,quot;

We just found our new favorite game.
In the Monday episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon and Alessia Cara They teamed up to play a round of "One Word Songs," where they were tasked with singing popular songs by repeating a random word given to them in advance of the actual lyrics.
Jimmy started things off and sang the word "sweatpants,quot; to the rhythm of Post Malone"Circles,quot;. The host of the night decided to start with the song's chorus, which made Alessia more difficult to guess. Seeing his confusion, he decided to imitate the rapper's self-tuning sound covering his mouth and singing the chorus once more. "& # 39; Circles, & # 39; Post Malone! & # 39; exclaimed the Grammy winner:" It took me a second, but I understood. It's actually more difficult than it sounds. "
For her first turn, Alessia received the word "waffle,quot; and the song "Rehab,quot; from Amy Winehouse. Sure, she picked it up from the choir and it wasn't long before Jimmy discovered it. "That was great," he praised. "I loved that."
Paying tribute to Alessia's interpretation of "How Far I Will Go,quot; from Moana soundtrack for your next turn, the Saturday night live alum sang the popular song using only the word "BagelBites,quot;. Starting from the beginning of the song, he sang: "Bagel, Bagel, Bagel, Bagel BagelBites. BagelBites, Bagel – BagelBites. Bagel, Bagebites,quot;. Before finishing the first verse, the singer of "Here,quot; identified the song.
Moving along, Alessia's next word was "squeegee," which she had to sing to the rhythm of Weekend"You can't feel my face." Jimmy could recognize the song immediately, but he got lost in the fun of the moment and began to dance while Alessa sang: "Drainer, drainer, drainer, drainer. Drainer – drainer. Drainer – drainer."
Once the round was over, Jimmy joked, "Dude, that ruined the song for the rest of my life," and the "Growing Pains,quot; singer replied, "I know, I'll never sing it normally now."
Jimmy then performed Sia& # 39; Chandelier & # 39; using the word "Alessia,quot; in honor of her guest. To do this, he sang the hit song in a high octave and made his best impression of the singer's voice. To make sure Alessia knew the artist, she decided to cover her face with her hands.
To conclude the game, Alessia also dusted off one of her celebrity impressions. His final turn was to sing the word "Porcupine,quot; to the rhythm of Alanis Morissette"Ironic,quot;. Hear her amazing impression of the singer in the fun video above!
