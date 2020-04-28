Watch Elizabeth Banks take a "Home Education Test,quot; for 1st and 3rd grade students

Is Elizabeth Banks smarter than a third grader?
Monday The Hunger Games star who is the mother of children Felix, 9 and Magnus, 7, tested his knowledge of home schooling during his virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Livewhere host Jimmy Kimmel he questioned her with first and third grade questions written by real teachers.
For starters, an easy question, the host of the night asked Elizabeth to tell her how many syllables were in the word "rhino." After saying the word in her hand, she answered correctly. Turning to math, he gave the actress a list of four numbers and asked what a multiple of seven was not.
Relieved to have guessed the correct answer, she was puzzled by the final question: What three-dimensional shape has six square faces? "I don't even know what the words you just said mean in that order," she said after Jimmy read the question. Thinking of the answer out loud and doing her best to visualize the object, Elizabeth was right.
"Congratulations, you passed third grade," Jimmy cheered, as the Perfect tone Star replied, "Hardly."
Before diving into the fun pop quiz, Elizabeth spoke about her children's homeschooling and gave a sweet hello to the nation's teachers, saying, "I want to take this opportunity to thank all the teachers and all the parents. they're teaching because I've really come to realize that, especially third grade math, it's almost impossible to teach. You have to be very patient. "
Still on the subject of social estrangement, Jimmy was also curious to know if the America lady Star panicked and bought anything in preparation for the pandemic, which launched her into a hilarious story about her husband. Max handleman.
"My husband is the one who really panicked on top of all this," she explained. "He never really did the shopping for the family and we connected thinking he was doing us a great favor and that the only thing they brought home was, like, an industrial box of Ramen noodles." To make matters worse, the producer chose the chipotle chicken-flavored variety, which Elizabeth joked is "really the most disgusting version of Ramen you can get."
Watch Elizabeth nail her homeschool quiz and show off her family's massive supply of Ramen noodles in the video above!
