Watch Elizabeth Banks take a "Home Education Test,quot; for 1st and 3rd grade students

Is Elizabeth Banks smarter than a third grader?

Monday The Hunger Games star who is the mother of children Felix, 9 and Magnus, 7, tested his knowledge of home schooling during his virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Livewhere host Jimmy Kimmel he questioned her with first and third grade questions written by real teachers.

For starters, an easy question, the host of the night asked Elizabeth to tell her how many syllables were in the word "rhino." After saying the word in her hand, she answered correctly. Turning to math, he gave the actress a list of four numbers and asked what a multiple of seven was not.

Relieved to have guessed the correct answer, she was puzzled by the final question: What three-dimensional shape has six square faces? "I don't even know what the words you just said mean in that order," she said after Jimmy read the question. Thinking of the answer out loud and doing her best to visualize the object, Elizabeth was right.