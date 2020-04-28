Walmart begins to enforce one-way hall mandate to increase social distance – Up News Info Tampa

– Walmart has begun implementing one-way aisles to encourage customers to practice social distancing while shopping inside their stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-way hall mandate was enforced beginning Thursday, April 23, Walmart said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"One-way aisles are designed to increase social distance and give customers more space in each aisle," the company wrote.

Customers will see floor stickers throughout the store that will help indicate traffic flow.

Green “Buy This Way” labels will be on the floor to indicate the entrance to each hallway. The red "Don't Buy This Way,quot; will signal opposing traffic not to enter the aisle.

Walmart had already begun limiting the number of customers who can be in the store at one time. Stores now allow no more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet at any given time, approximately 20 percent of a store's capacity.

Walmart is the largest private employer in the US. With a workforce of approximately 1.5 million associates at more than 5,000 stores and clubs across the country.