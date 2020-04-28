EXCLUSIVE: Lawrence Wright's Pandemic Novel The end of October Knopf posts today, and Scott Free is very tactful in the slow process of setting up a movie or limited series that Ridley Scott will consider as a possible direction project. After all, it was Scott's suggestion to Wright about six years ago that unlocked the idea, after Scott read Cormac McCarthy's article. The way and asked Wright if the social collapse in an apocalyptic event could actually happen. Fortunately, the breakdown depicted in Wright's novel is much worse, as is the rapidly spreading virus.

The timing is a coincidence, but Wright's book released as a movie or limited TV series has not contained this level of element ripped from the headlines since China syndrome It was released and then, two weeks later, the collapse of the second reactor occurred at the Three Mile Island nuclear facility in Pennsylvania in March 1979. At any other time, a page flip was expected to be a top-seller. this. Already for the screen in a striking deal. Here, sources tell me it is about touch. One thing that became clear to me: A sizeable donation to the frontline workers fighting this pandemic will be part of any deal that is made.

Related story MGM Fashions' deal for Ridley Scott's Gucci family crime story, that of Lady Gaga playing the convicted murderer Patrizia Reggiani

Wright is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and esteemed New York writer whose books include The tower to come: Al-Qaeda and the road to September 11. What you've written here is well-researched fiction, but the similarities to the events that actually happened this year are striking to say the least. The dummy virus, Kongoli influenza, is much more deadly than the coronavirus. But it originated from afar, with the first cases in Asia, and the suspicion is that it could have come from a laboratory in China or Russia. It spreads like a forest fire and quickly kills millions worldwide, closing economies, schools, airports and creating mass unemployment. The deaths include Supreme Court justices Taylor Swift and Brad Pitt, according to today's review from the New York Times.

And it presents a slow response from the US government. USA While here, President Trump's daily press sessions turned surreal when he reflected on the possibility of ingesting household cleaning projects to eradicate the virus, the occupant of the Wright White House has a more striking podium moment: when he appeals to the public to remain calm, a message undermined when it begins to bleed from the eyes (this is in the book reviews). A Mike Pence-like veep tries to regain slack, but lack of preparation is evident. There is a shortage of essential medicines and medical equipment because they are manufactured in India and China, and those supply lines are now discontinued. The race to find a vaccine before an expected second wave of infection is a secondary storyline, as are gangs of looters and criminals, many of them orphans whose parents have succumbed to the pandemic.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The central figure is an American microbiologist named Henry Parsons, who is sent by the WHO to investigate an initial outbreak in Indonesia in which the victims lack oxygen. The narration that turns the page turns into a gathering of pilgrims in Mecca fueling the global disaster, and it is clear that the virus is also being transmitted not only from person to person, but also by birds in the air. While the NYT critic suggests a 40-year-old Richard Dreyfuss or Bob Balaban for that lead, a movie or series should consider not killing Pitt like Wright did. After all, Pitt just played Dr. Fauci in SNL and successfully used science and physical force to eradicate the zombie pandemic in WWZ. While the protagonist of Wright is somewhat picky due to a rickety child fight, Pitt in Oscar-winning Cliff Booth mode would be perfect here as a narrative foothold, watching a pandemic as he tries to get back to his family when society goes to hell.

The social collapse represented by Wright is as terrifying as the virus. Looting and crime are rampant, with survivors and conspirators taking center stage and Fox News ratings skyrocketing and weapons becoming more coveted than ventilation machines.

So what to do with the movie? Scott has been interested in exploring the pandemic. Remember, it was established in 1994 to direct Crisis in the hot zone, a terrifying non-fiction book by Richard Preston about an Ebola-like outbreak in a primate lab near D.C. Outbreak, an inferior film by Dustin Hoffman whose producer Arnold Kopelson was unsuccessful in obtaining the rights to the Preston book. Scott was already gone by the time Crisis in the hot zone it became a miniseries that strayed far from Preston's true nightmare story.

It is said on the street that Netflix is ​​among the studios they are considering The end of October. No one would comment on this story because of the delicacy of the subject. But we've seen how movies like Steven Soderbergh's Contagion They have become great titles right now. Also, it will take time to get a writer and develop the novel into a movie or series. Scott has other projects that he intends to direct: he had four and a half years of filming in Ireland in The last duel – filmed an hour before production closed on period drama Matt Damon-Adam Driver-Jodie Comer-Ben Affleck; and made an MGM deal on the murder story of Maurizio Gucci at MGM with Lady Gaga attached to play the convicted murderer Patrizia Reggiani.

For the moment The end of October unfolds, the COVID-19 scourge will hopefully be in the rearview mirror. The book is freaking out, and someone will turn it into a compelling and terrifying warning story about global warming, the need to guard against future pandemics, and how polarizing politics can get in the way of a collective effort to eradicate a global threat. Stay tuned.