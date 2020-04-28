Victoria Fuller drops another clue about Chris Soules' romance rumors

ABC Press, Fred Lee / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Victoria Fuller keep feeding those Chris Soules romance rumors
The Bachelor The student had enthusiastic fans on Monday after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram and listed the location as Arlington, Iowa, which is where Soules lives.
"Life on the Farm," captioned the snapshot.
This was not the first time Fuller had hinted that he was dating the season 19 star. Last week, the medical sales representative posted a photo of the sunrise over a field. Social media detectives later noted that the farmer shared similar images of a plowed field in the morning.
Speculation started earlier this month after RealitySteve shared the following tweet:
"(EXCLUSIVE): one of the 'most random' couples' singles I can't say I would have guessed,quot; the message read. "I don't know how long this has been happening or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently in Iowa during the week with Chris Soules. Discuss."
We weekly He also reported that reality TV celebrities began spending time together after connecting on social media.
"Chris entered Victoria's DM," a source told the media. "Apparently he sends messages to a lot of people."
Although, neither Fuller nor Soules have directly commented on the reports.
As fans will remember, Soules appeared on Andi Dorfmanthe season of High school. Then he passed out the roses as The Bachelor and I ended up proposing Whitney Bischoff. However, they ended their engagement shortly after the show.
In 2017, Soules was arrested after a car accident in Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol told E! News at the time that Soules was driving the van that collided from behind Kenneth MosherTractor trailer. First Dancing with the stars The contestant was accused of leaving the scene of the accident before the arrival of the police and was arrested at his home. Mosher was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Soules filed a conditional guilty plea to leave the scene of the accident that resulted in serious injuries in 2018. In 2019, he accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence to serve two years of probation. In addition, he reached a $ 2.5 million settlement with the victim's family.
"There is not a day that goes by that I don't want to have done more or change the outcome of what happened," Soules said. People in 2019 regarding the accident. "My outlook on life has changed forever."
As for Fuller, fans met her on Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor. She was one of the last three women competing for her heart; However, she was sent home after the fantasy suite dates. She was later criticized after photos of her modeling appeared on the internet in a campaign for an apparent marlin conservation group that used the phrase "White Lives Matter." Fuller issued an apology.
