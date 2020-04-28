Victoria Fuller drops another clue about Chris Soules' romance rumors

Victoria Fuller keep feeding those Chris Soules romance rumors

The Bachelor The student had enthusiastic fans on Monday after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram and listed the location as Arlington, Iowa, which is where Soules lives.

"Life on the Farm," captioned the snapshot.

This was not the first time Fuller had hinted that he was dating the season 19 star. Last week, the medical sales representative posted a photo of the sunrise over a field. Social media detectives later noted that the farmer shared similar images of a plowed field in the morning.

Speculation started earlier this month after RealitySteve shared the following tweet:

"(EXCLUSIVE): one of the 'most random' couples' singles I can't say I would have guessed,quot; the message read. "I don't know how long this has been happening or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently in Iowa during the week with Chris Soules. Discuss."

We weekly He also reported that reality TV celebrities began spending time together after connecting on social media.

"Chris entered Victoria's DM," a source told the media. "Apparently he sends messages to a lot of people."

Although, neither Fuller nor Soules have directly commented on the reports.