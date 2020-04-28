Vet Rogers & Cowan public relations executive Julie Nathanson is dead – Up News Info

A sad note Julie Nathanson, executive for over twenty years with Rogers & Cowan and publicist for Raquel Welch, Michael Urie, Terry Bradshaw, Frank Langella, Bruce Greenwood and Mike Wolfe (American Pickers), among others, passed away on April 26.

Graduated from the University of Minnesota, who grew up in Louisville, KY and started her advertising career right after college, founding her own advertising firm in 1988. A few years later she merged with Levine Schneider PR, and then moved to Rogers. & Cowan, where she reached the level of Executive Vice President.

In 2017, he started his own company again, for which he continued to work for his clients even as recently as this week.

Julie leaves her father, three brothers and a large group of friends.

The reporters loved her very much and we will miss her.