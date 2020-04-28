Verizon, AT,amp;T and Comcast extend policies to waive late fees due to pandemic through June 30

AT,amp;T, Comcast, Cox and Verizon have extended their policies to not charge late fees or cancel service for customers and small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through June 30. Virtually every major telecommunications and broadband company in the US USA They had vowed to waive late fees and not cancel service for 60 days in mid-March, and now some of those policies are rolling out.

However, if you are unable to pay your bill due to the pandemic, you will likely have to tell the company that your service is the one you are experiencing difficulties with and needs more time to pay. Here are links to information on how to do it for AT,amp;T, Comcast or Verizon.

Verizon said last week that it will continue to offer an additional 15GB of data to wireless customers until May 31.

Update April 27, 6:48 p.m. ET: AT,amp;T, Comcast and Cox have extended their policies until June 30.