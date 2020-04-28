Vanderpump Rules: Beau finally proposed to Stassi!

They are engaged!

On this brand new night Vanderpump Rules, the fans saw how Beau Clark finally proposed to the engaged girlfriend Stassi Schroeder. Like E! Readers surely know, in July 2019, Beau knelt down and asked the question at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.

Of course, Bravolebrity said yes. So, let's get into the details …

On the pretext of buying a mausoleum, Stassi and Beau walked through the famous cemetery before sitting on the bench. This was not a random bench since, next door, Beau had a good friend hide the engagement ring inside a small urn.

"I wonder what that is? Do you see it? Is it an urn?" Beau asked his unsuspecting love. While Stassi speculated that it was a bell, Beau knelt down, grabbed the urn, and said, "Stassi."

"Shut up, fuck,quot;, the Next basic level author interrupted.

"I love you very much. You have literally turned my world upside down, in the best possible way," Beau continued. "There is no one else I want to spend the rest of my life with. And will you take this ring and marry me?"