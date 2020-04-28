Vanderpump Rules: Beau finally proposed to Stassi!

They are engaged!
On this brand new night Vanderpump Rules, the fans saw how Beau Clark finally proposed to the engaged girlfriend Stassi Schroeder. Like E! Readers surely know, in July 2019, Beau knelt down and asked the question at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.
Of course, Bravolebrity said yes. So, let's get into the details …
On the pretext of buying a mausoleum, Stassi and Beau walked through the famous cemetery before sitting on the bench. This was not a random bench since, next door, Beau had a good friend hide the engagement ring inside a small urn.
"I wonder what that is? Do you see it? Is it an urn?" Beau asked his unsuspecting love. While Stassi speculated that it was a bell, Beau knelt down, grabbed the urn, and said, "Stassi."
"Shut up, fuck,quot;, the Next basic level author interrupted.
"I love you very much. You have literally turned my world upside down, in the best possible way," Beau continued. "There is no one else I want to spend the rest of my life with. And will you take this ring and marry me?"
Before giving an answer, a surprised Stassi grabbed the ring to put it on. Finally, she said yes, and several "oh my gosh."
"I'm so fucking engaged, moms! Look at that," said a cheery Stassi to Pump rules camera as he showed off his vintage flare.
Speaking of the ring, a family heirloom of Beau's father and aunt, Stassi told her fiancé that it couldn't be more perfect. "This is great! I can wear this all the time," she teased as she stifled her tears.
Stassi later stated that this was "the best of my life,quot;.
After calling their friends, the engaged couple packed their things and headed to Lisa VanderpumpIt's for an engagement party. Unfortunately, while on the way, Beau received a text message from Kristen Douteis the ex boyfriend Brian Carter.
"Don't forget to thank Kristen for hooking them up," a text message from Carter appeared on the screen. "She made it happen, and now you and Stassi treat her like shit. That's kind of cold blooded right there."
As fans of the show surely know, Kristen was the one who introduced Stassi and Beau. Unfortunately, due to her ongoing drama with Stassi, she was purposely left out of the proposal plan and subsequent celebration.
Fortunately, Stassi was able to ignore the drama as she had one last surprise to enjoy. Upon arriving at Villa Rosa, the former SURver was greeted by Lisa, her friends, and her family from outside the city.
The morning after their engagement, Stassi revealed that she wanted a "small, intimate, romantic wedding in Italy." Although Stassi thought she would be a "quiet girlfriend,quot;, she admitted that she really is a "demon,quot; girlfriend.
"The world is my oyster king for this here," he joked in a confessional.
Congratulations again to the happy couple!
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
