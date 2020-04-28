Use the pandemic to & # 39; rebuild our world for the better & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML39cf5d9a6539c225da1a3f97da7e803d12%

SEDAN – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic has revealed how fragile societies are, but that if governments work together on common challenges, including global warming, it may be an opportunity to "rebuild our world for the better. "

Speaking at a two-day international meeting on climate change, the head of the United Nations said that the only effective response to the global health emergency is "courageous, visionary and collaborative leadership."

"The same leadership is needed to address the looming existential threat of weather disruption," Guterres said, noting that the last decade was the hottest in history since the measurements began.

He called on the European Union to show "global leadership,quot; by presenting updated emissions reduction plans by the end of the year that would put Europe on track to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

But Guterres added that other large issuers have also joined. He pointed out that the Group of the 20 main developed and emerging economies together represent more than 80% of global emissions.

"The Paris Agreement was made possible largely thanks to the commitment of the United States and China," he said, referring to a 2015 climate agreement. "Without the contribution of large emitters, all our efforts will be doomed."

Under President Donald Trump, the United States has moved to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, which pledges to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) by the end of the century.

"These are dark days, but they are not without hope," Guterres said. "We have a rare and brief opportunity to rebuild our world for the better."

"Let's use pandemic recovery to provide a foundation for a safe, healthy, inclusive and more resilient world for all people," he added.