USC will not issue tuition refunds for spring and summer sessions disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The second summer session at the University of Southern California will be held online as uncertainty continues about the future of county and home stay requests in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, announced Tuesday. the provost.

USC Chancellor Charles Zukoski also announced that the university will not issue refunds for spring or summer sessions.

"While this is not the semester that any of us envision, we continue to provide a high-quality education, ensure academic progress toward the degree, and offer a strong learning environment," he wrote in a message to the campus community. "Whether our instructors present their classes in person or online, they bring the same experience, depth of knowledge, and commitment to their teaching, and students continue to earn credits toward a USC degree."

He also said that the university had already added, and was in the process of building, new programs both inside and outside the virtual classroom.

Zukoski said the university had provided pro-rated room and board reimbursements to students who vacated their university homes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and that there were still more than 1,500 students on campus who were unable to leave.

He said planning for the reopening of the university was continuing, and that an announcement was expected within the next two months about the fall semester.

