US spending USA Technologically booming, even as overall purchasing declines

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in sales of consumer technology in the US. Even as spending declines overall, reports an NPD analyst. For the week ending April 18, NPD Stephen Baker Notes that consumer technology sales increased 23 percent year-over-year. In contrast, the group followed an overall decline in spending of 23 percent across all the industries it tracks. NPD data also suggests that people are buying more technology to entertain themselves, not just to work or learn remotely.

According to Baker, TV sales increased 86 percent and are being sold at the highest volume outside of the holidays. People are also buying accessories like sound bars (up to 69 percent) and streaming players (42 percent). DVD and Blu-ray players also rose 27 percent, showing that even physical media is getting a boost. That's not surprising given that last week the NPD reported that nearly a third of American households do not have access to broadband, which could limit their ability to stream video.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

TVs won this week. Sales exceeded 1.1 million units, the highest volume outside of vacations, an 86% increase in units. Each size of 32 "and larger had double-digit growth. Televisions 65,quot; and larger increased by 139%. 32 "which decreased by 15% during the first 10 weeks of 2020 increased by 40% in the last 5 weeks – Stephen Baker (@NPDSteveBaker) April 27, 2020

Monitor sales were up 73 percent compared to last year, PCs were up 53 percent, printers were up 61 percent, and microphones were up 147 percent. Chromebook sales are also reportedly increasing triple-digit sales, which makes sense given how popular they are in classrooms.

All that supports this technology is a 70 percent increase in the sale of network equipment. Although not detailed in Baker's tweets, we have also seen a shortage of webcams, leading to a dizzying rise in prices.

The data shows an optimistic view of the ability of the technological world to weather the pandemic. Something that we will discover in detail in the coming days, since Silicon Valley reports earnings for the period from January to March.