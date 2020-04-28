US Army USA Awards contract for additional M320 grenade launchers – Defense Blog

In a statement Tuesday, the US Department of Defense. USA He said Colorado-based Capco LLC received a $ 33.6 million contract for 40mm M320 and 40mm M320A1 grenade launchers.

The offers were requested online with a received one, according to a statement.

"Workplaces and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated end date of April 26, 2025," the Defense Department message states.

The newest grenade launcher in the Army's arsenal is developed for a new 40mm single-shot grenade launcher system to replace the M203.

According to American Special Ops, the M320 designed to be used as an accessory for a rifle or carbine or as a standalone weapon system, the M320 can fire a range of 40mm projectiles, including high explosive, high double explosive, smoke and illumination. rounds Unlike the M203, the XM320's chamber opens to the sides, allowing it to accommodate longer projectiles, including new non-lethal rounds.

The M320 weighs five pounds, two more than the model it is replacing. The added weight comes from the M320's much more durable barrel, which is intended to give the weapon a longer lifespan. Bullets fired through a lighter barrel can deteriorate accuracy very quickly, as they would deteriorate the precision of a heavier one.

The M320 has three main parts: a grenade launcher with a fluted barrel, day / night vision (DNS) produced by Insight Technology, Inc and a portable laser range finder (LRF).

The M320 has a removable stock that can be attached to the weapon to allow you to shoot as your own weapon. While loading the M203 by pushing the barrel forward, the gap in the M320 opens at the push of a button to allow loading from one side.