Up News Info Sunday Night At The Movies Trailers – Up News Info Tampa

Up News Info offers viewers the opportunity to revisit five of the most iconic movies of all time starting this Sunday, May 3 as part of Up News Info Sunday Night At The Movies. Every Sunday in May from 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, tune in as America's most watched network broadcasts one of the five classics of all time.

Check out the trailers below for a preview of all five titles, and be sure to tune in on Sunday nights in May for all the fun, drama, and excitement, only on Up News Info. Check your local listings for more information.

INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

Broadcast May 3

FORREST GUMP

Broadcast on May 10

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE

Broadcast on May 17

TITANIC

Broadcast May 24

INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE

Broadcast on May 31