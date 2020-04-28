Universal PVOD Experiment Accumulates Nearly $ 100 Million Estimated to Date – Up News Info

Universal's decision to take DreamWorks Animation & # 39; s Trolls World Tour in homes at the 48-hour rental price of $ 19.99 during the COVID-19 closing of the show, has reportedly accumulated an estimated $ 95 million in rental fees in the first 19 days of title. With VOD terms in favor of the study at an estimated 80%, Universal is depositing approximately $ 77 million in revenue before marketing expenses. Those are better terms for Universal than the 50/50 or 60% -65% / 40% divisions they reap in their relationship with theaters.

Of course, these are great results up front for Trolls World Tour, But what does it mean for the subsequent income of the photo?

In its first 19 days of release at home B.O. in November 2017 the first Trolls, released by 20th Century Fox, which had the DWA distribution agreement, raised $ 120.8M in the national BO, with approximately 50% of that going back to exposure, and the rest going back to DWA with Fox receiving a distribution fee from 8% of the global movie theater, home entertainment and TV broadcasts.

Related story Clapperboard signed & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; will be auctioned to support the UK National Health Service

Recent PVOD revenue figures in Trolls World Tour They come from the Wall Street Journal based on estimates of nearly 5 million rents. They also spoke to NBCUni CEO Jeff Shell, who has long been meeting to get a slimmer theatrical window and get home movies faster. The report comes a day after Universal and Judd Apatow announced that the filmmaker's comedy Pete Davidson The King of Staten Island it will skip theaters due to the COVID-19 weather and head to the houses on June 12, instead of delaying its theatrical date.

Pete Davidson in "The King of Staten Island"

Mary Cybulski / Universal Pictures



While the numbers seem huge Trolls World Tour, There are a number of factors to consider:

What is the limit in regards to final earnings in Trolls World Tour? Will anyone want to buy the movie to buy now that they've spent $ 19.99 to watch it over a 48-hour period? Will they re-rent it in a cheaper window? How will the subsequent windows of the film be affected? It's quite conceivable that Universal will earn enough to cover the image's $ 95 million budget and part of its marketing spend, but possibly lose some cash.

While movies like MGM No time to die moved to Thanksgiving and took an estimated $ 30 million hit from spent media purchases, Universal didn't do that, so Trolls World It benefited greatly from a theatrical P&A-sized launch through NBCUni's vertically integrated Symphony program. Some close to Trolls World Tour They say the P&A for the feature film was $ 30 million, but rival distributors strongly disagree given that Uni kept the film in its place on the calendar and thus approached total freight expense for a world premiere. at the cinema (which is closer to $ 80M- $ 100M worldwide). Will be Staten Island King get the same kind of theatrical marketing boost that Trolls World Tour? Universal has the advantage of boosting the film during SNL in the coming weeks, as well as through sister movie ticket retailer Fandango, which also has the FandangoNow streaming service.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Moviegoing spawns moviegoing. When we see a movie on the big screen, in a great show format, and if we had a pleasant experience, we can buy or rent that title again. But what happens when you watch a movie at home? How excited are you to see it again at a price?

Last year, Universal's most profitable movie was How to train your dragon: the hidden world That made up $ 448 million in total revenue: That was $ 218 million in movie theater rentals, $ 80 million in global home entertainment (rentals and streaming), and $ 150 million in global television. This was spurred by a global box office of $ 521.8M ($ 160.8M from the country), with a net profit of $ 130M after total global costs of $ 318M. It remains to be seen whether Trolls World Tour emulate this type of figures.

Even if Trolls World Tour He is not recovering per se, it is another cog in the wheel of his franchise, which those close to the movie tell us is a $ 700 million boom, including merchandising.

But remember, everything Trolls franchise of shows derived from Netflix, toys, hit songs by Justin Timberlake and Trolls World Tour it happened because it was first standing on the shoulders of the theater from the first movie.

DreamWorks Animation



Can Universal build a pure franchise strictly out of a future animated version of VOD, even in a market where all theaters are open? If the Dreamworks animation Abominable skipped theaters (WW B.O. $ 189M) and headed straight for the houses, would it have had the same type of resonance or better?

First Trolls it ended at $ 346.8M WW ($ 153.7M domestic) with a combined budget and overhead cost of $ 230M according to Up News Info financial sources. Global television and home entertainment revenue was estimated to be around $ 170 million with a net profit of $ 19 million.

"The results of Trolls World Tour It exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the feasibility of PVOD, "Shell told the Wall Street Journal today, celebrating the sequel's victory on VOD." As soon as theaters reopen, we hope to release movies in both formats. "

What is clear from the success of Trolls World Tour is that when theaters reopen, there is likely to be serious discussion between theater owners and studios on reducing the 75-day window. Sources say that if the show's hand is forced to shut the window by a ridiculous move, the rental terms would have to tilt more in their favor. With moviegoers ready to hesitate about returning to theaters initially once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, movie theaters may also need a cut in ticket prices.

Forget about whether a studio can still open a movie in great success when we get back into shape: it is the movie theaters that will be most in need of advertising.