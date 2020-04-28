Unified in Coronavirus blockade, India splinters by reopening

NEW DELHI – When the Indian government eased coronavirus restrictions last week, allowing many stores to reopen in rural parts of the country, Uday Shankar Sharma, the owner of a retail store in a small farming village, said he had no intention of complying.
In recent weeks, Sharma said the fear had deepened in Sabna, where he lives in northern India. Community meetings have stopped under a clock tower. The neighbors hardly speak to each other. The streets are so quiet that people can hear grasshoppers during the day.
Sharma said resuming business was simply too dangerous at the moment, despite the fact that her district of more than three million people has only reported one case of the coronavirus.
"It is better to stay hungry than to get the coronavirus," he said in a telephone interview. "Why should I risk the lives of my family members for a few hundred rupees?"
By many measures, the The national blockade imposed last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped curb the spread of the coronavirus. India's doubling rate has slowed to around nine days, and while testing is still restricted, infections have remained relatively low for a nation of 1.3 billion, with nearly 30,000 confirmed cases and 900 deaths.
Last Monday, India took a step towards reviving the economy to "mitigate difficulties to the public"Allowing for the resumption of construction, planting work and part of the manufacturing. By Friday, the central government had further eased the restrictions, allowing many stores to reopen in rural areas of the country and outside hot spots. , which largely date back to larger cities like Mumbai and New Delhi.
But unlike the initial blockade, which the Indians broadly supported despite the clear cost of closing a country where approximately half the population Living on less than $ 3 a day, the lifting of the restrictions has divided state leaders. They have some autonomy to set their own coronavirus guidelines as long as they are no less stringent than those imposed by the central government.
While critics of a prolonged shutdown in the United States, for example, have often substantiated arguments to reopen notions of individual freedom, Indian officials have come together almost uniformly around the formulation of the pandemic by the Mr. Modi as a collective crisis that requires cooperation at all rungs of society.
Many accepted Mr. Modi's order for a "total ban on leaving their homes," heeding their instructions to watch over each other and fight the virus as a "dedicated soldier."
But as India's economy suffers, the consensus has begun to deteriorate.
After the blockade measures were reduced last week, the states of Kerala and Gujarat were among those planning to move forward with the reopening of stores. Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Maharashtra indicated that they would keep the businesses closed until at least May 3, when Modi will decide whether to extend the blockade or allow it to expire. Other states said little.
Drafting enforceable orders is challenging in a country as diverse and fragmented as India, with almost two dozen official languages and great cultural gulfs in states and even neighboring villages. The cryptic nature of government press releases has not helped.
After announcing that many stores selling non-essential items could reopen on Friday night, the Home Office issued multiple corrections over the next 24 hours. On Twitter, Vasudha Gupta, spokesperson for the ministry, reviewed an earlier announcement that "ALL stores,quot; outside of municipalities could reopen exempting liquor stores, then restaurants and lounges.
The Confederation of All India Merchants, a group representing small retailers, urged the government to further clarify. Over the weekend, the group said it expected millions of companies to open across the country, but only a few had been successful.
"There is a lack of consensus between the administration and the law enforcement agencies with the result that merchants cannot open stores." The group said in a statement.
In the southern state of Karnataka, Subhash Chandra, the managing director of Sangeetha Mobiles, He told the Economic Times that nearly half of the chain's 260 outlets had reopened on Sunday only to be closed immediately by local police.
Even business owners who faced fewer obstacles in resuming operations said supply chain wrinkles had made it nearly impossible to complete most of their work.
After Modi announced the lockout on March 24, migrant workers usually hired for construction work left the cities to go to their home villages, some of them hundreds of kilometers away. With the train and bus service suspended, they don't have an easy way to get back.
Mukesh Goel, a government official who oversees construction projects in the Punjab state, said his office reopened last week with a "skeleton team,quot; and no business.
"We are trying to find a way to completely resume work, but it doesn't seem likely any time soon," he said. "We need machinery, labor that is almost impossible to get at the moment."
Arunoday Singh Parawar, a social worker in Madhya Pradesh state, said the skepticism to reopen went beyond fear of the coronavirus.
In Chhatarpur, the city where he lives, local leaders have imposed stricter restrictions than most by allowing grocery stores to open only on alternate days, even though the area has not been affected by the coronavirus.
Parawar said the reason was simple: Officials feared that if they eased the restrictions too soon or too much, they risked the ability to reimpose the coronavirus rules and persuade millions of people, many of them without formal education, to return to Life in interiors.
"They don't want to lose control of the public," he said.
Still, economists say an indefinite block is not sustainable. With so many Indians out of work, the country's public distribution system, which provides food and other pamphlets to hundreds of millions of people, has been severely stressed.
And in remote areas of the country, authorities have sometimes used force to keep people inside, making it difficult to access markets and ration shops.
Nazia Errum, a widow who supports three children as a seamstress, said police beat people for trying to leave their homes in the town of Hajipara, where she lives in the north-eastern state of Assam. Without work for a month, Errum feared that his family would starve if the closure continued.
"When you can't get out of your house for a minute, how will you win?" she said. “We have been eating rice only once a day instead of three because we don't know what will happen tomorrow. We are terrified. "
"People have developed a habit of following restrictions," he said. "Even if the government relieves them, would the people come out? No one is meeting. "
Sharma, the owner of a small business, said he had tentatively opened his store on Sunday so people could buy dry goods and household hardware.
But within a few hours, he had closed it again, fearing that he might endanger the village and become an outcast if anyone became ill.
For now, he said, stores would remain closed.
"Those who survive this will remember a time when people had a chance to earn money, but they feared the same people who would give them the ticket," he said.
