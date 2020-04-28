UMN, M Health Fairview develops a protection device for health workers against exposure to COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The University of Minnesota and M Health Fairview have developed a new protective device that will decrease COVID-19 exposure to healthcare professionals in patient care settings.

The innovative respiratory protection box should prevent the transfer of COVID-19 by minimizing the possibility that drops emitted during coughing and sneezing are transmitted from a COVID-19 patient.

"A procedure box should be just as effective, or even more effective, than wearing a face shield in this regard, as it brings the barrier closer to the patient and can provide protection for multiple healthcare providers simultaneously," said Chris Hogan, a mechanic. engineering professor at the Faculty of Sciences and Engineering.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota say the protective box can be used in numerous airway-related treatments that often occur in operating rooms and intensive care units. As of now, the protective box has been distributed to M Health Fairview hospitals.