UC researchers find that most COVID-19 antibody tests are done "reasonably,quot; well – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF): A team of researchers at the University of California, calling it the "Wild West,quot; of medical testing, has made direct comparisons of several new procedures used to detect COVID-19 antibodies.

As officials begin to relax shelter-in-place restrictions, one of the procedures they hope to use to control and keep the virus under control is the antibody test. Some government officials have suggested providing those who test positive with a card to get out of prison, an "immunity passport,quot; for a normal life.

Some officials like to use the term "herd immunity,quot; when they speak of some returning to normal.

On Monday, World Health Organization officials rejected his previous criticism of the value of the tests, but were still cautious when it comes to immunity passports.

In direct comparisons of a dozen tests, UC researchers found that many of the tests performed reasonably well, especially two weeks or more after infection, when antibody levels in the blood begin to peak. .

However, they also cautioned that many of the test kits have false positive rates that may exceed the proportion of people infected in some communities. That means that a large proportion of those who tested positive for an antibody may not have had COVID-19.

"It's the Wild West right now," said Patrick Hsu, an assistant professor of bioengineering at UC Berkeley and a researcher at the Institute for Innovative Genomics. "These tests are widely available, and many people are buying and deploying them, but I realized that they had not been systematically validated and that we needed to determine which ones would really work."

Hsu leads the benchmarking effort with Alex Marson, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at UCSF and IGI scientific director of biomedicine Caryn Bern, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UCSF, and Jeffrey Whitman, clinical pathology researcher at UCSF and resident in laboratory medicine.

When infected with a virus like SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, the body initially produces antibodies known as immunoglobulin-M in an attempt to neutralize the virus, according to the researchers.

Later, as the body's adaptive immune system accelerates, immunoglobulin M levels decrease and the body increases the production of an antibody that targets the virus more specifically.

So far, the UC Berkeley / UCSF team has evaluated 10 point-of-care tests, tests very much like home pregnancy or HIV tests, and two different sets of tests based on a common laboratory antibody detection method called ELISA.

Each was tested with approximately 300 blood samples. Of these, 108 were obtained before July 2018, so, presumably, from people who had not contracted COVID-19. Most of the rest came from COVID-19 patients seen at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and the Trauma Center or UCSF Medical Center.

About 130 samples came from individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19 using PCR tests, and about 50 were from people who had been tested for other viruses.

"We have carefully curated the samples so that we can systematically study how these different antibody tests work at different times from symptom onset and on many samples, making our study one of the most comprehensive to date," said Hsu.

However, the team is hampered by the lack of a definitive antibody test against which to compare the many new test kits on the market.

"One of the cornerstones of laboratory medicine is that a new test compares to a definitive reference or a gold standard," said Marson. "We don't have a gold standard for COVID-19 serology tests yet."