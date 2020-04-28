TSR Updatez: The same judge who granted Tekashi 69 provisional release to the convicted Tekashi 69 kidnapper

TSR Updatez: There are a lot of weird things going on in 2020, but the convicted Tekashi 69 kidnapper who was released from jail will not be one of them.

As previously reported, Anthony Ellison was seeking release from prison, due to his asthma concerns, in connection with COVID-19.

While that would have been a miracle, the judge himself, Judge Paul Engelmayer, who granted Tekashi's release 69 has denied his request.

According to All Hip Hop, the prosecutor stated that due to his "involvement in kidnapping and robbery at gunpoint,quot;, he is not eligible to be released.

"His leadership role in an incredibly violent gang, his involvement in kidnapping and robbery at gunpoint, and his gruesome cutting down of an unarmed and unarmed victim all illustrate the continuing danger that Ellison would pose to the community if his request were granted "said the prosecutor. Michael Longyear

As you know, the same judge released Tekashi 69 just a few weeks ago. At the moment, he is under house arrest, but does not pose a threat to society.

"Sir. Hernández does not represent a danger to the community," which prompted an order for Tekashi's release, but he is not necessarily a free man. Tekashi will serve the first four months of supervised release under house arrest, and will be forced to wear an ankle monitor at an address approved by his probation officer.

As previously reported, Anthony Ellison (Harv) and his co-defendant Aljermiah Mack (Nuke) were convicted of kidnapping Tekashi 69. In the images obtained by the police, the rapper is seen pleading with Ellison and Mack to spare his life. Tekashi offered to pay the duo $ 100k. Eventually he would escape by jumping into a car at random.

Ellison was convicted in October 2019 of the kidnapping and is currently awaiting sentencing. It faces up to 30 years of life.

