TSR Coinz: Michelle Obama reportedly earned $ 36 million for her "Become,quot; memory

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to the bag and is not playing any games.

According to Forbes, Michelle Obama made $ 36 million, after selling 10 million copies of her memoir, "Becoming,quot;. In a statement posted on Forbes' official Instagram account, the post wrote, in part:

"$ 36 million. That's what Michelle Obama did with her memoir, "Becoming," after selling 10 million copies in 2019, making her the third highest-paid author of last year. "

As we previously reported, the memoirs were also the best-selling book of 2018. In addition to the best-selling book, her book tour of the 10 US cities. USA It also sold out. Fans even paid up to $ 10,000 per chair just to attend the event.

Liz Harwell, senior director of merchandising, trade books at Barnes & Noble, said: "We knew Becoming It was going to be one of the biggest books of the year, but now it has officially had the best first week of sales of any book in 2018 and is among the best sellers in Barnes & Noble history. This is definitely the must-have book for the holiday season. "

If you want more details, don't worry, Roomies. Netflix will release a movie, named after the memoirs, on May 6 that will follow our Forever First Lady, as she toured the country and promoted her book. We'll also get a behind-the-scenes look at his life, also according to Forbes.

Get that coin!

