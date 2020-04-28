TSR Angelz: Ashley Ross aka "Ms. Minnie,quot; Dies at 34

Roommates, we send our condolences to the family of Little Women Atlanta star Ashley Ross, also known as Mrs. Minnie. According to an official statement, the 34-year-old woman "succumbed,quot; to her injuries with a hit and run.

"Full statement from the management team of @MsMinnieLWA

It is with deep sadness that we confirm that, on behalf of Ashley Ross's family, also known as "Minnie,quot; from Little Women Atlanta, she has succumbed to the injuries of a tragic car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they cry during this difficult time. "

According to People, he passed away at Grady Memorial Hospital around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. Mrs. Minnie leaves her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney, and her grandmother Rose Deloney.

Minnie had been part of the Lifetime’s Little Women Atlanta franchise since 2016.

Please keep your family in your prayers.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you posted, roommates.