TSR Angelz: Ashley "Mrs. Minnie,quot; Ross dies at 34

Roommates, we are sending our condolences to the family of "Little Women: Atlanta,quot; star Ashley Ross, also known as Mrs. Minnie. According to an official statement, the 34-year-old woman "succumbed,quot; to her injuries with a hit and run.

"Full statement from the management team of @MsMinnieLWA

It is with deep sadness that we confirm that, on behalf of Ashley Ross's family, also known as "Minnie,quot; from Little Women Atlanta, she has succumbed to the injuries of a tragic car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they cry during this difficult time. "

According to People, he passed away at Grady Memorial Hospital around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. Mrs. Minnie leaves her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney, and her grandmother Rose Deloney.

Ms. Minnie had also been a part of the Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta reality show since 2016.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you posted, roommates.

Please keep your family in your prayers.

