Trump denies responsibility for increased disinfectant emergency calls: "I can't imagine why,quot;

TSR Updatez: The words carry consequences, but apparently Donald Trump will not admit his subsequent reports that poison control centers in various states saw an increase in calls involving people who ingest household cleaners.

The surge in emergency calls came after Trump suggested injecting disinfectant as a possible solution to treat coronavirus patients during a briefing at the White House. He later said those comments were intended to be sarcastic, but they did not prevent manufacturers of various household cleaners from issuing warnings against using their products for anything other than cleaning.

Well, a journalist recently tried to pressure the problem with Trump regarding that increase in cases and Donnie denied any responsibility for what happened.

"I can't imagine why," he repeated over and over when a journalist asked Trump if he takes responsibility for the increased calls.

Calls to poison control centers in Illinois, Maryland, Michigan and New York City soared since Thursday, and people reported being exposed to household cleaners and disinfectants, according to Forbes.

On Sunday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said calls to emergency hotlines in their states soared, following Trump's dangerous suggestion.

"We have seen an increase in the number of people calling poison control, so I think it is really important that each of us with a platform disseminate medically accurate information," Whitmer told ABC News, while Hogan told him to the network that his state's emergency hotline had received "hundreds,quot; of calls since Thursday.

Things became so real that the Maryland emergency management agency had to issue a statement urging people not to ingest disinfectants in any way.

We previously reported that at least 30 New Yorkers reportedly ingested household cleaners within the 18-hour period after Trump's initial briefing on the matter.

Trump may try to act as if this did not happen, but the consequences continue. We will keep you informed.

