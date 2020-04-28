Trevor Noah Releases Extended Format With His Opinion On Taking Disinfectants – Up News Info

Comedy Central today extended The daily show of social distance with Trevor Now 30 to 45 minutes, just in time for the late-night host to think about President Donald Trump's historic comments about personal whitening to avoid the coronavirus.

"Since the beginning of this crisis, Donald Trump has been saying a lot of unintelligent things," Noah said in his monologue from his home about "the Pandumic," citing some examples. "But a few days ago, as you have probably already heard, President Trump created stupidity waves with his latest medical opinion and probably without a license."

Cue the news montage, after which Noah commented, "This is perhaps the first time in documented history that we have seen anyone not Thinking out loud. Injecting disinfectants into your body? This is the problem when the dumbest person in the room think they are the smartest person. "

Watch the segment above and a few more tidbits from tonight's opening 45 minutes Daily show of social distance they are down.

Start with Spain, Italy, and New Zealand, beginning to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, a Japanese mayor making sexist comments on essential shopping trips, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa enduring a major misstep:

On a more serious note, Noah talks to the Mayor of Atlanta about Keisha Lance Bottoms about the risks of opening Georgia for business sooner than medical experts recommend: