Trevor Noah Explains How Banks Used Paycheck Protection Program – Up News Info

Trevor Noah wasted no time throwing away the government on Tuesday The daily show of social distance.

Noah used his monologue to ridicule the Federal Salary Protection Program. Aiming to help small businesses during the pandemic, the program's $ 342 billion mysteriously disappeared "faster than Rudy Giuliani in direct sunlight," according to Noah.

That's a strange development since when Congress later funded another $ 310 billion for the same purpose, few small businesses were able to access the program's website, and even fewer raised funds.

So where did the original $ 342 billion go? And how was it delivered, if the website did not work?

According to The daily show of social distance$ 870 million went to large publicly-traded companies, including Ruth's Chris Steak House, Shake Shack, and Los Angeles Lakers, a $ 4 billion sports franchise.

This happened because the Treasury Department left the disbursement of funds to the banks, and they did what the banks do, says Noah: "They are wrong with the little one."

Case in point: A recent CBS report estimating that nearly 90% of minority and women's businesses will be excluded from the PPP.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"How is it that every time the government builds a website, it is immediately blocked?" Here's a look at the issues hampering the PPP loan program: pic.twitter.com/1F6D9oBqAv – The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 29, 2020

On the positive side, Biden's war hero and potential career partner, Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Noah later on the show.