Dwyane Wade announced last year that her youngest daughter, Zaya, was making the transition from male to female. In the past two weeks, it appears that Zaya has taken steps in her transition.

Firstly, Zaya now wears feminine clothing. Until recently, Zaya Wade (formerly Zion) would wear gender neutral clothing such as pantsuits. Well now she's wearing skirts and dresses.

And Dwyane's transgender girl also changed her hair. Zaya recently combed her hair and now has long extensions of braided plaits.

See the above to see the video of Zaya's new look.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Dwyane Wade is a basketball player of Fame, who won multiple championships with the NBA Miami Heat.

Dwyane is also a Christian and chose number 3 for most of his career because he represents the Holy Trinity. Tithe 10% of your salary to a church in Chicago.

Her mother, Jolinda, strengthened her ties to Christianity in 2001 after years of drug problems. She served as a minister during her final prison sentence in 2002 and 2003. She was ordained as a Baptist minister in January 2007 and formed the Temple of Praise Binding and Loosing Non-Denominational Ministry in Chicago.