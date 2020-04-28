TRAI recommends a change in the structure, the BARC methodology for a better TV classification system – Latest news

The Indian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority on Tuesday recommended changes to the structure and methodology of the television ratings monitoring agency, Broadcast Audience Research Council, after concerns were raised about the neutrality and reliability of the existing system. On January 10, 2014, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting notified the policy guidelines for television rating agencies in India, according to which the industry-led body, BARC, was accredited to carry out television ratings in India.

BARC began operations in 2015 and has been the only commercial television rating service provider since then.

In a statement, TRAI said that stakeholders raised several concerns regarding the neutrality and reliability of the existing rating system, necessitating the need to review India's existing television audience measurement and rating system.

Following a consultation process involving all stakeholders, TRAI recommended that structural reforms be required in BARC's governance structure to mitigate the potential risk of conflict of interest, enhance credibility, provide transparency and instill confidence in all stakeholders in the PRT measurement system.

The composition of the BARC India Board should be changed as part of the proposed structural reforms, TRAI said.

He recommended that the Board should have at least fifty percent independent members, which should include one member as an expert in measurement technology, a nationally renowned statistician from among the country's leading institutions, and two government or regulatory representatives.

The restructured BARC India Board must provide equitable representation of the three constituent Industry Associations: the Association of Advertising Agencies of India (AAAI), the Indian Federation of Broadcasting (IBF) and the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), and with the same voting rights regardless of their shareholding proportion.

TRAI also recommended that the term of BARC India board members be for two years.

The active participation of advertiser and ad agency representatives will bring more precision, transparency, credibility and neutrality to the system, due to the inherent need for advertisers to accurately reach viewers, TRAI said.

Industry constituent associations will have the right to nominate their representatives for board membership, on the condition that a four-year cool-down period between two consecutive terms applies to any designated member, he said.

TRAI recommended that the term of the President of the Board not exceed two years and the presidency will rotate between the constituent industrial associations every two years.

The number of members on the technical committee should be increased to five with the addition of two external technical experts, he said.

TRAI also recommended the formation of a supervisory committee to guide BARC India in the areas of research, design and analysis and to constantly improve the rating system.

The oversight committee should have representation from the National Council for Applied Economic Research, IIM, IIT, an expert in media research and an expert in demography, a candidate for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and TRAI, he said.



The Committee should also be responsible for the nomination or appointment of independent board members, as well as giving BARC India policy instructions, if necessary, TRAI said.

TRAI also recommended changes to the BARC India methodology for a better rating system.

To create credible and accurate data collection, multiple data collection agencies should be encouraged, TRAI said.

Competition and multiple agencies for data collection and processing would bring new technologies, new research methodologies, new analytical methods, as well as new and better ways to ensure better data quality, he said.

The recommendations came after TRAI suo-motu issued a consultation paper on "Review of TV Audience Measurement and Rating in India,quot; in December 2018.