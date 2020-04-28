"Tragic beyond words,quot;, a Texas woman kills her 2 children, mother in murder and suicide – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A San Antonio woman fatally shot her two children and mother before shooting herself inside the North Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

On Monday morning, the children's father called police when they looked through a crack in the blinds and saw the bodies in two different rooms, the San Antonio Express-News reported. He had been trying to contact his wife.

"According to the father, she had lost custody of the children very, very, very recently and this was the terrible end result of that," said Chief William McManus. “Tragic beyond words. Two young children, a grandmother and a mother.

The husband told police that the woman had no history of violence.

The chief noted that police have dealt with cases of parents resorting to murder-suicide after losing custody of their children, dismissing any link between the shooting and the stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

