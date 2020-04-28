Tour Trolls World Tour ’will tilt in theaters and VOD as the market increases – Up News Info

Korea, the world's fifth-largest box office market, is reopening a portion of its major theaters this week after a smooth close last month. One of the first new titles in the mix will be Universal / DreamWorks Animation & # 39; s Trolls World Tour that will exclusively play on the Megabox circuit, the third largest on the market. The animated sequel will be in 120 locations and on 250 screens starting tomorrow, while simultaneously being offered day and date on local premium VOD platforms priced at KRW 22K ($ 18 including VAT).

As Anthony reported, Uni's controversial decision to take Trolls World Tour Household day and date during the COVID-19 closing of the exhibition has accumulated an estimated $ 95 million in domestic rental fees in the first 19 days of the title. We are waiting for figures for the rest of the world where the film had some theatrical releases. In Korea, the theatrical release of the 2016 original grossed around $ 4.5 million.

Also in Korea, after closing approximately 30% of its circuit at the end of March, the main CGV exhibitor will relight the lights in 36 theaters, including those in downtown Seoul, and with measures of social distancing. CGV had closed 35 of its 116 sites across the country last month.

The Yonhap news agency quotes a CGV official as saying: "We will restart operations in an attempt to overcome the crisis by revitalizing the virus-affected film industry and the economy of our neighborhood." Lotte also plans to open some sites.

Korea has been open to business to some degree during the coronavirus crisis, recently selecting titles as beloved as La La Land and something Avengers films. However, given COVID-19's concerns, the market box office fell to a record low of just 1.83 million admissions in March, up from 14.67 million in the same month last year. The first quarter was down 56% compared to the same period in 2019.

The Korean government has said it will inject 17,000 won ($ 14 million) into the film industry as part of an emergency plan to help the sector. He also promised a 90% cut in charges paid by theaters for the film's development fund. The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports has also said it will spend 9 billion won ($ 7.4 million) to incentivize people to return to theaters.