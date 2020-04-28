Toni Braxton remembers dropping "The Heat,quot; 20 years ago this week!

Toni Braxton is taking her IG fans and followers down the memory path with this recent post she shared on her social media account. She remembers releasing "The Heat,quot; two decades ago. Look at the message he shared on IG:

Í I fell 🔥 The Heat 🔥 20 years ago THIS WEEK! Many amazing artists came together to make this album a hit, @drdre, @babyface, @warren_diane, and #LeftEye 🙏🏾! Thanks to @billewoodruff also for their unparalleled video directing skills! The belly, the pants, the bandana shirts, the middle part, so 2000! When we were optimistic! "Favorite track?" Toni captioned her post.

Someone said, "It wasn't man enough for me, the heat, just be a man about it," and another follower posted this message: "The heat is moving through my body!"

One follower said "Fairy tale maybe give me something and I'm still breathing,quot; yes legend "and another fan posted this:" This album and Butterfly by Mariah Carey are the best R,amp;B albums of all time . They are a work of art. "

Someone else exclaimed, "Omg, I loved that album even though I was born in 2005," and another fan said, "It was an amazing time! It's still one of my favorite albums! He wasn't man enough for me, Spanish guitar, The Heat, Fairy Tale and the entire album! "

A commentator said to Toni: Heat The Heat is my favorite song. It should have been released in the summer of 2000 & # 39; & # 39 ;, and another Instagram installer said: & # 39; I love you all, but Fairytale is such a sweet song even though it's also a bit sad … Idk, I love you all the same because you did that. & # 39;

Previously, Toni had something to say about her and Dennis Rodman allegedly dating.

She even shared a photo on her social media account with the two and left some fans a little confused, but most people were happy that she killed some rumors.



