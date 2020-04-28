Toni Braxton: I never dated Dennis Rodman!

Toni Braxton has shut down rumors that she dated ex-NBA player Dennis Rodman, after being mentioned in the third ESPN installment of her docuseries Michael Jordan: The Last Dance.

The episode highlighted several of Rodman's relationships with celebrities, including Madonna, Carmen Electra, Vivica Fox, and Braxton.

"Even though @dennisrodman was a little hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were in the VMAs," he tweeted, along with the hashtag, #TheLastDance.

The star is currently engaged to Birdman, but they have not yet set a date for their wedding.

Earlier this month, Toni called the Rick and Sasha Show, where she said the following about her upcoming nuptials.

"We have come and gone on our wedding dates. We had a great date, but ten was getting too big and we didn't want a big wedding. Then we said, 'Okay, we don't want it to be too small,' ; " she said. "But then, [Bryan] said & # 39; Okay, let's do a drive-through & # 39; I'm like & # 39; We're not taking a car tour. We're not ordering potato chips after we got married, baby & # 39 ; ".

Toni was married to Keri Lewis, with whom she has two children, Denim, 17, and Diezel, 15. They married in 2001 before separating in 2009.