Toni Braxton has something to say about dating Dennis Rodman.

Toni Braxton has something to say about her and Dennis Rodman supposedly dating. She even shared a photo on her social media account with the two and left some fans a little confused, but most people were happy that she killed some rumors.

Check out the photo he shared on IG along with the message you'll also see below.

‘Even though @dennisrodman was a bit hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. "Just performing at #VMAs at 96," Toni captioned her post.

Many fans were happy that she cleared the air, noting that it is important to show respect for Birdman.

One fan said, "Put them in order." I don't know why people worried anyway, "and a follower posted this:" Okay, queen! We cover you, don't worry, the haters just want to rummage through trash. "

A commenter wrote: ‘Shhiiiiid. If we're at events and I'm hugging you like we're about to cross the threshold … we define more than just great. "

Someone else joked and said, "It looks like she's being forced into that photo 😩 asking for help with her eyes," and a follower posted this: "Someone said Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were the black version." More people agreed with this. statement.

One commenter said, "She said, 'Let me clear this up before Birdman leaves with my bag like he did Wayne.'" And another follower posted this: "Guh said,quot; a little. " that you respect his name. & # 39;

Another follower noted that "he went out with all the bad guys on the day, even Madonna wanted to have her baby."

Not long ago, Toni shared a new photo with another man. The beautiful singer shared a photo on her social media account where she is alongside Babyface, and fans praised the stars.



