Tiny Harris gives the surprising new reason why she and T.I. They are fighting

To promote the new season of his reality series, YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, which airs on VH1, Tiny Harris has been seriously talking to the media.

Diva Xscape along with her husband, T.I., and the rest of her family have been quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Tiny has participated in several interviews in which he talks about his family, marriage and the problems they are still working on.

In a virtual chat with Fox, Tiny explained that he is struggling a bit with emptiness because many of the children have grown up and left home.

Tiny said it is not easy, but forced himself to understand that it is part of life.

The Xscape singer said, "I really don't like my kids breaking up, but I know they have to grow up and become their own individuals. I have to get out of the way. But I love having my kids with me. I love having them all. under one roof, but I understand that time is up. But they come to visit me all the time … It is a work in progress, but I have my little ones here to keep me busy ".

He was also asked about the controversial comments that T.I. made about his daughter, Deyjah Harris.

Tiny showed his support by explaining: "I'm not going to say too much, but I think for T … he tried to stay off social media as much as possible because of what everyone was saying." And all those people did not know the full story. You just can't power those people because they don't really know you. They don't know enough about me to take what they say seriously. It is not your fault, but I will not think about it. I'm not going to let the day bother me. "

She went on to say, "The only thing that really matters here is how (her daughter) Deyjah feels, how she's dealing, how we can get through this with her. That's the only really big problem in this situation, not what everyone thinks or how They perceive it. It doesn't matter. It's not her home, and it's not affecting her home. We just want to focus on our home and make sure she is doing great. "

