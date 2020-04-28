Timothee Chalamet confirms that he and Lily-Rose Depp are no longer a couple: "currently single,quot;

Rumors have circulated that the relationship between Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp has come to an end after a year together. That said, it appears that the "The Little Women,quot; actor has just confirmed that he is indeed "currently single."

This was revealed in a new interview for the May issue of British Vogue in which he was described as that: "currently single!"

However, at this time, it is still unclear what led to their breakup, nor when it officially happened!

Also, aside from that subtle "currently single,quot; note, the young actor did not elaborate on his romance with Johnny Depp's daughter.

The 20-year-old beauty should also approach her ex's interview in any way.

Instead, Timothee mainly talked about her acting industry career, which is becoming increasingly impressive despite her young age.

It's possible that the two of them ended things due to their busy schedules, as that's generally the main reason why many Hollywood stars end up splitting up these days.

At the same time, the distance between them due to the COVID-19 pandemic could also be a big reason.

As you may know, Timothee moved to London to act in Amy Herzog's play "4,000 Miles,quot;, but production was obviously suspended due to the pandemic, the actor was trapped there until quarantine orders were lifted.

Meanwhile, Lily-Rose is believed to still be in Los Angeles.

The two first bonded in October 2018 while filming The King together.

They never really made it official on the red carpet, but they were seen a lot in each other's company, the paparazzi even managed to get PDA photos despite their private romance.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Ad %MINIFYHTMLdfc246d4aabd2843bdb30752c2b3445b25% %MINIFYHTMLdfc246d4aabd2843bdb30752c2b3445b25%

His last sighting was in September! At the time, they were on a boat, vacationing in Capri, Italy, and were photographed kissing.



Post views:

0 0