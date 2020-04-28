Tiger King: Amanda Knox Condemns "Hastening the Trial on Carole Baskin"

Amanda Knox has condemned the "rush to judge" in Tiger kingCarole Baskin.

Baskin's portrayal of the Netflix series has led some to speculate that she was involved in her husband's disappearance. Baskin has spoken out against the show and has denied those allegations.

Don Lewis was last seen in August 1997. Florida authorities made a new appeal for more information on the case after the launch of the television program.

Knox was convicted and later acquitted of the 2007 death of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy.





Now an author, writer, and podcast host, Knox wrote an essay reflecting on Tiger king for the Crime Story website.

She explained that she has seen Tiger king and followed the speech that followed, including the one related to the disappearance of Baskin and Lewis.

"In the midst of this, I keep reminding myself: What do I know about Carole Baskin, or any of these people, other than what I've seen in this documentary? The answer: nothing," he wrote.

"And is this documentary an objective and complete description of the facts? Or is it a sensational story whose North Star for every major storytelling decision is entertainment, not truth?

Knox referred to the Netflix documentary 2016 Amanda Knox, which documents his case and his representation in the media,

"There is a little-known fact about the Netflix document Amanda Knox, directed by Brian McGinn and Rod Blackhurst. All the people interviewed for the film, myself, my co-defendant Raffaele Sollecito, the sensational journalist Nick Pisa, my prosecutor Giuliano Mignini, all had the opportunity to see an early cut of the film, and all approved of how they were represented, "he said. .

Knox added: "I can't imagine that most of the 'characters' in Tiger king He would have felt validated by how they were portrayed, especially not Baskin, who positions himself as the villain among the villains.

"It's a shame, and it shows our collective obsession of the moment for what it is: A hugely popular series of documents has put a group of human beings in the sights of intense public scrutiny and judgment, and it is done without giving them the full benefit of doubt, innocent until proven guilty. "

Tiger king It was released on Netflix in March.